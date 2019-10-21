Natur International Appoints Boaz Wachtel, Leading Medical Cannabis Expert, to Board of Directors

International renowned expert on nutraceutical products Joins Board of innovative functional product Company

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a “farm-to-functional” producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, beauty products, and animal care including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that it has appointed Boaz Wachtel to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately and fills a vacancy on Natur International’s Board, which numbers seven members, including five independent directors.



Mr. Wachtel is a leading medical cannabis expert and Founder and Chairman of Creso Pharma Ltd, an Australian publicly traded CBD-based nutraceutical company. From 2015-2016, Mr. Wachtel was the co-founder and managing director of Phytotech Medical, Australia's first publicly traded medical cannabis company. He also initiated and helped implement the National Medical Cannabis Program in Israel.

Mr. Wachtel has been a lecturer and keynote speaker at key cannabis conferences around the world covering cannabis business strategies and regulations. He is also the co-founder of the International Medical Cannabis Patient coalition representing patients interests vis a vis United Nation drug bodies and national governments.

Spencer Chesman, Co-CEO of Natur International, commented, “Boaz has a broad network of influencers, scientists and businesspeople from all over the world that are specialized in the field of functional medicines and health and wellness products. As Natur International moves deeper into CBD-related products for the consumer market, his network, knowledge, and insight will be invaluable. We welcome him to the Natur Board and look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Wachtel added, “I admire the farm to functional natural and organic products that are at the core of Natur International. I look forward to working with their team and sharing my expertise in medical cannabis as they continue to expand their CBD product line for the health and wellness market.”

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market “farm-to-functional” natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one’s quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient-dense products that are superior to competitors’ offerings. The company remains astute to relevant “snackification” trends and goes to market through Europe’s leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. For more information, visit the website at www.int.natur.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

PCG Advisory Inc.

Jeff Ramson

+16468636893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Or

Laurens Felderhof

CMO, Natur

+31639262609

ir@natur.eu



