Manhattan Associates Deploys Manhattan Point of Sale in All Lamps Plus Stores

New POS Rollout Completed in Six Months

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the completion of the Manhattan Point of Sale rollout for Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest specialty lighting retailer. Lamps Plus has implemented Manhattan’s next generation point of sale (POS) solution across its entire chain of lighting and home furnishing stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington.



Lamps Plus focuses on adapting to customers’ lifestyles and leveraging innovation to deliver improved customer experiences. The company recently chose Manhattan Point of Sale to offer a modern, omnichannel experience. The implementation project began in April 2019 and was completed in September 2019. Manhattan Associates managed the entire deployment.

“In just six months, Manhattan Associates has accomplished what it took a previous provider years to complete — and we’ve added significant new capabilities. The difference between this full omnichannel POS implementation and our previous POS deployment was substantial,” said Clark Linstone, chief financial officer for Lamps Plus.

“Our team is proud to have turned Lamps Plus’s omnichannel vision into reality. We are leveraging our state-of-the-art cloud technologies to quickly build a unified commerce platform that gives store associates a single solution for point of sale, store fulfillment and store inventory management functions,” said Stewart Gantt, senior vice president of Professional Services for Manhattan Associates.

Part of the Manhattan Active® Omni platform, Manhattan Point of Sale unites selling, engagement and fulfillment for store teams to deliver better experiences through a single system of record for managing omnichannel customer interactions and transactions. Manhattan’s solutions now power all of the lighting retailer’s activities from the moment a customer decides they want to purchase an item to the moment it is picked up or shipped. Manhattan currently supplies Lamps Plus with technology solutions for point of sale, order management, store inventory and fulfillment, warehouse management, labor management and slotting.

A resilient cloud native application, Manhattan Point of Sale is always current and continuously adaptive. It offers a single intuitive associate experience across any combination of Windows, iOS and Android devices in the store.

About Lamps Plus

Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Lamps Plus is a leader in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, along with 36 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps that offer comfort and value to help customers love their everyday spaces. To assist consumers, the company’s American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice. For more information, visit www.LampsPlus.com .

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

