Buckeye Announces Regulatory Approvals and Planned Closing Date of Pending Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition of Buckeye by entities affiliated with the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund previously announced on May 10, 2019 (the “proposed merger”) have been received. The merger agreement relating to the proposed merger and the transactions contemplated thereby were previously approved by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of Buckeye’s outstanding limited partner units on July 31, 2019. The completion of the proposed merger is currently expected to occur prior to market opening on Friday, November 1, 2019, subject to the provisions of the merger agreement, including the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. As previously announced, upon completion of the proposed merger, Buckeye’s outstanding limited partner unitholders will receive $41.50 per unit. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, if the completion of the proposed merger occurs on Friday, November 1, 2019 as currently expected, Buckeye’s general partner would not declare or pay a cash distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in key petroleum logistics hubs in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s terminal assets facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s wholly owned flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com .

