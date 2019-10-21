Inpixon’s Jibestream Selected by American Dream, One of the Largest Entertainment and Retail Centers in North America, as its Indoor Mapping Partner

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO and ST PAUL, Minn., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jibestream, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company and a leading indoor mapping platform provider, announced today that revolutionary entertainment and retail center, American Dream, has selected Jibestream as their indoor mapping partner.



American Dream is a unique destination spanning approximately 3 million square feet, developed by Triple Five Group, owners of the two largest retail and entertainment centers in North America – Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall. Located less than five miles from Manhattan, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream combines world-class retail, entertainment, destination dining, and the latest in technology into a one-of-a-kind, must see, new customer experience. The third largest tourism, retail and entertainment complex of its kind in North America, American Dream will house more than 450 retail shops, services and amenities, over 100 eateries, an NHL-sized ice rink, an indoor DreamWorks Water Park and a Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Big SNOW, a real-snow indoor ski and snowboard park, and more.

“We are focused on integrating the latest in technology throughout all areas of the property in order to create the ultimate customer experience,” said Jeff Sheckter, Chief Operating Officer of American Dream. “Being a brand-new destination, we needed a dynamic mapping solution that allowed us the flexibility to iterate and implement modifications on-demand, and Jibestream was the perfect fit. Jibestream’s premier indoor mapping platform will allow us to create a tailored mapping approach, to enhance the consumer experience and to add value for our tenants and partners. Retail is dynamic, and it is crucial for us to lay a solid technological foundation that will grow with us.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the indoor mapping provider for American Dream,” commented Chris Wiegand, Executive Vice President of Sales at Inpixon. “The robustness and versatility of our platform not only provides the necessary tools to deliver exceptional visitor experiences, it gives American Dream the flexibility to scale and complement their evolving needs.”

American Dream is set to open its doors to the public on October 25, 2019, with the introduction of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and an NHL-regulation size ice rink. DreamWorks Water Park will open on November 27, 2019, Big SNOW will open on December 5, 2019, and retail and dining will join the property in March 2020.

About Jibestream, an Inpixon Company

Jibestream, an Inpixon company (Nasdaq: INPX), is an award-winning software company that specializes in merging the location dimension into enterprise solutions for real-time visual intelligence. The company's premier indoor mapping platform gives developers the tools to integrate business data with indoor maps to create tailored map-enabled solutions that address multiple use cases. For more information, please visit jibestream.com or connect with Jibestream on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , Twitter , and visit inpixon.com .

