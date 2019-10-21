Payroll and HR Software Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

PUNE, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Payroll and HR Software Market 2019

Description: -

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization. HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites.

Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the process of paying a company’s employees. It may sound straightforward, but the payroll process includes a lot of tasks such as calculating deductions and withholdings, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing or depositing payment directly to employee’s bank account, voiding payments if need be, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the aforementioned tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.

Key Players

Sage

SAP

Oracle(NetSuite)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Paychex

Microsoft

Intuit

Workday

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos

Yonyou

Epicor

Unit4

Xero

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business (SSB)

Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

Large Enterprise

This report presents a study of the Payroll and HR Software market for the review period 2023. It also includes a market factor analysis comprising Porter’s five-factor analysis and supply chain analysis. A segmental breakdown of the market is added for a deeper understanding of the market mechanism.

Drivers and Restraints:

Every key micro and macroeconomic factor has been assessed in this report for throwing light on the drivers an restraints. Quantification of the magnitude of impact of these factors on the market valuation is also included in the report for keeping the client ahead of the curve.

Regional Description:

The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Payroll and HR Software market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.

Method of Research:

Cutting edge algorithms and research methodologies are leveraged for the extrapolation of market shifts. A detailed research method (including both primary & secondary) has been undertaken for the collection of data. The primary sources include interviews with top-level executives across the value chain (CEOs, VPs, MDs, etc.), surveys, questionnaires, etc. And, the secondary sources referred to are SEC filings, whitepaper references, published reports, governments documents, etc. The collected data is passed through a multi-layer verification process for assuring the quality of the insight offered. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized for ensuring the authenticity and credibility of the valuations of the markets and segments.

