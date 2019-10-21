Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is Expected to Reach USD 412.29 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market by Product (Sequencing Consumables, Library Preparation Kits), Technology, End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The superiority of the miRNA sequencing over the other technologies, growing financial support for the genomics research activities, and significant reduction in the cost of sequencing are driving the global miRNA sequencing and assay market. The global miRNA sequencing and assay market is expected to grow from USD 173.58 Million in 2017 to USD 412.29 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The miRNA sequencing is a type of RNA sequencing that uses next-generation or high-throughput sequencing methods. The miRNA sequencing enables researchers to examine tissue-specific expression patterns, disease associations, and isoforms of miRNAs, and to discover previously uncharacterized miRNAs. The miRNA sequencing method provides the low-cost high-throughput sequencing that parallelizes the sequencing process and producing thousands or millions of sequences concurrently. The miRNA sequencing method has the potential to become an important tool in the diagnostics and prognostics sector. Growing demand for cost-effective genome sequencing techniques, rising incidence of cancer and growing research activities in the genetic segment are some of the factors that are expected to propel the demand for the miRNA sequencing and assays.

Although the factors such as superiority of miRNA sequencing over other techniques coupled with significant reduction in the cost of sequencing are driving the global miRNA sequencing and assay market. The threat of potential artifacts error and high cost infrastructure requirements are projected to restrain the market growth.

Key players in the global miRNA sequencing and assay market are Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Trilink Biotechnologies, Lexogen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Rosetta Genomics Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Abcam PLC., Meridian Bioscience, Inc, System Biosciences LLC, among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance Bioline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., in 2015, announced the launch of EPIK™ miRNA Panel Assays. These arrays are specifically developed for miRNA profiling of cancer samples, biofluids, and stem cells.

In November, 2018, Illumina Inc. acquired Pacific Biosciences. They acquired Pacific Biosciences for $1.2B. Pacific Biosciences designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems.

In 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced the launch of a breakthrough technology enabling faster, simpler library preparation for RNA sequencing. A key element of this portfolio is the QIAseq FastSelect RNA Removal Kit which provides a novel solution for scientists to target RNA types that are irrelevant to their research and remove them from RNA-seq libraries for next-generation sequencing. The QIAseq FastSelect RNA Removal Kit allows rapid selective removal of RNA classes from any sample, even the most difficult FFPE samples, enabling researchers to attain high quality, reproducible RNA sequencing results while at the same time minimizing time requirements and cost.

Library preparation kits segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% in 2018-2025

The product segment is divided into sequencing consumables and library preparation kits. The sequencing consumables segment emerged as the leader in the global miRNA sequencing and assay market with USD 102.10 million revenue in 2017. On the other hand, the library preparation kits segment is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 13.67% over the forecast period.

The sequencing by synthesis segment had a market value of USD 65.28 million in 2017

The technology segment is categorized into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor, SOLiD, and nanopore sequencing. Owing to the factors such as reduction in the cost of sequencing coupled with advancements in sequencing by synthesis platforms, the sequencing by synthesis segment dominated the global miRNA sequencing and assay market with USD 65.28 million revenue in 2017.

The academic and research institutes segment had a market value of USD 118.50 million in 2017

The end user is segmented into academic and research institutes and contract research organizations. Owing to the increase in the research grants for the purpose of genomic research, the academic and research institutes segment led the global miRNA sequencing and assay market with 118.50 million revenue in 2017.

Regional Segment Analysis of the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region emerged as the largest market for the miRNA sequencing and assay with a 39.71% share of market revenue in 2017. Factors such as presence of world class academic and research institutes dedicated to the genetic research, increasing government support for the genomic research and rising demand for economical, high-throughput techniques for miRNA analysis in the region, were propelling factors for this increased market share. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period, owing to growing genetic research activities and demand for the low-cost miRNA sequencing in the region.

About the report:

The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million. All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

