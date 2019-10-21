Italy CBD Market Report 2019: Offline Retail, Product & Brand Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy CBD Market Report: Physical Retailers Offer Wide Variety" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides survey results of CBD sales channels in Italy to understand the situation in offline retail for this fragmented market, as well as discovering the product and brand landscape.

Despite the controversial situation regarding the legal status of CBD in Italy, a large variety of CBD products can be found in offline channels in major Italian cities. There is currently no major restriction on the sale of CBD-based or CBD-containing topicals and cosmetic products, and CBD-containing vapour products (with or without nicotine) simply remain a grey area.



Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Introduction

Product Categories

Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7zbn2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.