Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is Expected to Reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Techniques (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), Others), Application, Food Form, Region, Global Food Form Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising concern for food safety with growing demand for processed food containing active ingredients and consumer preferences for tastier and additive-free food is the major reason for boosting up the demand of global non-thermal pasteurization market. The global non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2017 to USD 4.68 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The non-thermal pasteurization is also known as cold pasteurization and is defined as a substitute for food processing technology which involves highly sustainable and well-organized processes to convert raw food items into products suitable for human consumption. In this process, food products are exposed to high frequency radiation treatment that leads to the breakdown of the cells of microorganisms. The non-thermal processing technology (NTP) is increasingly used in the food industry at a rapid rate. The use of less heat in this technology provides numerous benefits such as the sensory and nutritional qualities of the product remains unaffected, which helps in providing better quality products compared to traditional processing methods. The need for preservation of nutrients and sensory attributes in food have boosted up the non-thermal processing market. Many R&D activities have been undertaken to enhance the process and make it better for various food applications. In January 2018, Bosch launched an innovative ultrasonic cutting technology for better packaging of food products. This new technology exposes the products to less stress and pressure, maintaining their quality.

The dominance of convenience food industry, especially in the processed meat sector, has been a major factor driving the market. Consumer preference for tastier and additive-free food products with extended shelf life, natural color & texture are increasing the sales of luxury & cold pressed juices, thereby, increasing the demand for the technique. In addition to this, growing consciousness for food safety with rising demand for processed food containing active ingredients may fuel the market demand. But it involves high cost of capital investment which may hamper the growth of the market. However, government initiatives in establishing the food processing machinery & equipment may boost the market in the coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376041/request-sample

Key players operating in the global non-thermal pasteurization market include Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies, CHIC Foods Co. Ltd., Avure Technologies, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company. To enhance their market position in the global non-thermal pasteurization market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2018, Bosch launched an innovative ultrasonic cutting technology for better packaging of food products. This new technology exposes the products to less stress and pressure, maintaining their quality.

For instance, in October 2017, Avure Technologies launched a scalable HPP machine-AV-M which is featured with easy upgradation from 20M to 30M to 40M and increases the capacity up to 180%.

The Pulse Electric Field (PEF) segment is growing rapidly with the highest CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period

The techniques segment is classified into High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH), ultrasonic, irradiation, others. The Pulse Electric Field (PEF) segment is growing rapidly in the non-thermal pasteurization market with the highest CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period. The Pulse Electric Field (PEF) helps to meet up the consumer demand for fresh and less processed foods, by adding no preservatives or additives to products.

Beverages segment held the largest market share of 58.70% in 2017

Application segment includes food, beverages and pharmaceuticals & cosmetics. Food segment is divided into meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and ready meals. Beverages segment is further categorised as alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Beverages segment has dominated the market in 2017. Increased adoption of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in processing fruit & vegetable juices, wine, sugar syrups, beer, milk, and processed coconut water has raised the demand of the segment.

Food and packaging segment valued around USD 683.14 Million in 2017

Food form segment is divided into segments such as solid form and liquid form. Solid segment has dominated the market in 2017. Non-thermal pasteurization techniques are mostly used in solid food products like, jellies, jam, processed food, cheese meat products, jam, etc.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-non-thermal-pasteurization-market-by-techniques-high-pressure-376041.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global non-thermal pasteurization market with USD 434.26 Million in 2017 where as the Europe region held the second dominant position in the market. North America is dominating the non-thermal pasteurization market because of rising health consciousness and change in lifestyle among people related to food product. To meet the rising consumer preference, the manufacturers have to adopt and implement non-thermal pasteurization in the required food products. The Europe region has observed substantial growth due to increase in use of meat and beverage products in Spain, the UK, and other countries, which attracts various food companies to adopt non-thermal processing technology so as to produce clean and natural products with no added preservatives.

About the report:

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376041&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Food Coatings Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-food-coatings-market-by-ingredient-type-cocoa-376037.html



Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-food-stabilizers-blends-systems-market-by-376038.html



Global Gluten-free Beer Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-gluten-free-beer-market-by-raw-material-corn-376040.html



Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-plant-based-protein-supplements-market-by-raw-376042.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.