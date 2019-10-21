PipelineDeals Sponsors the Industrial Supply Association’s IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference to Support the Industry’s First Sales Process Standard

Independent Manufacturing Representatives (IMRs) to Utilize Sales Pipeline Enablement Tools to Gain Industry Certification

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PipelineDeals, the sales pipeline enablement platform for sales teams, announced its sponsorship of the Industrial Supply Association’s IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference to support the industry’s first sales process standard called IMR 2.0. PipelineDeals, which is an ISA Service Provider member, has been involved with the co-development of the IMR 2.0 Platform for one year.

“PipelineDeals is an affordable, out-of-the-box, industry-proven solution, that enables IMRs and their Principals to collaborate in real-time to win deals smarter and faster. This sets a new standard of expectations that satisfy the evolving End User needs and Channel 2.0 vision,” said Ed Gerber, CEO of the Industrial Supply Association.

ISA is an association that fosters relationships for distributors, independent manufacturing representatives (IMRs), suppliers and manufacturers in the maintenance, repair, operations, and production (MROP) supply industry. The IMR 2.0 Platform, which is the core focus of the IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference in Chicago, is one of ISA’s major initiatives that define a strategic vision that sets up IMRs to adopt best practices to ensure manufacturers and IMRs work strategically together as the industry evolves rapidly to focus around the end-user.

PipelineDeals delivers on the IMR 2.0 vision by offering the sales pipeline enablement software tools - including a new feature called SuperShare - that makes real-time collaboration with manufacturers simple. In the end, IMRs can win deals smarter and faster.

“We’re proud to play a strategic role in the innovative, industry-first IMR 2.0 initiative by powering IMRs with the ability to sell smarter. Our goal from day one was to ensure the IMR experience with PipelineDeals would be easy yet highly effective,” said JP Welin, CEO and Co-Founder of PipelienDeals.

Werlin added, “IMRs will find that PipelineDeals is all about collaboration made simple.”

ISA members can learn more about the IMR 2.0 Powered by PipelineDeals initiative as well as download a free trial of a customized PipelineDeals here: www.pipelinedeals.com/imr

About ISA

The Industrial Supply Association (ISA) is the association for the industrial maintenance, repair, operations, and production supply (MROP) channel. As a channel association, ISA is focused on the end user’s evolving needs and the drivers and capabilities needed for all stakeholders (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Reps) to thrive in Channel 2.0 and beyond. For more information, please visit: https://www.isapartners.org

About PipelineDeals

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the sales pipeline enablement platform that helps sales teams across a breadth of industries close more deals faster. Today more than 18,000 users across the world utilize PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities, close more deals, and grow their businesses.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. The company’s award-winning Customer Teams offer leading U.S.-based customer support and service. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com.

Marissa Heymeyer PipelineDeals 8667027303 marissa@pipelinedeals.com



