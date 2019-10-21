Roadman Investments Applauds the City of Chicago’s Decriminalization of Entheogenic Plants

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) applauds the city of Chicago’s resolution that allows for plant-based hallucinogenic practices and ends the investigation and imposition of criminal penalties for use and possession of hallucinogens derived from plants or fungi, such as mushrooms, cactuses and the iboga plant. The resolution supports Entheogenic Plant practices and declares that the investigation and arrest of individuals involved with the adult use of Entheogenic Plants on the Federal Schedule 1 List be amongst the lowest priority for the Chicago Police Department.



The resolution was passed with a unanimous 50-0 vote making Chicago the third city in the US to decriminalize entheogenic plants. Chicago’s effort follows in the footsteps of Denver and Oakland, two other large US cities which passed similar measures earlier this year. At nearly 10 million people, Chicago’s metropolitan area is the third most populous in the US making this a major milestone for the North American Wide effort to decriminalize psychedelics.

Psilocybin, naturally occurring in Entheogenic mushrooms, has been studied extensively in recent years and data shows that it can alleviate end-of-life anxiety for hospice and terminal cancer patients, can reduce prison recidivism, can effectively treat substance abuse, anxiety and depression. With growing positive scientific findings and a mental health crisis more cities are reviewing similar initiatives as the wave of decriminalization garners momentum. Roadman Investments is actively evaluating investments in companies developing treatments utilizing entheogenic plants.

CEO and Director Luke Montaine commented: “There is an immense policy shift that is just beginning and the positive news coming from Chicago are just the start. Psychedelic treatments are proven to be effective and our company is looking forward to investing in the leading companies in this industry.”

The full resolution can be accessed here .

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is mandated with realizing alpha returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

