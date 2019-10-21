Global Osseointegration Implants Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Osseointegration Implants Market by Product (Dental Implants, Bone-anchored Prostheses), Material Type, End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key contributing factors for the growth of osseointegration implants market are increasing geriatric population, benefits over traditional socket style prosthesis, growing number of joint replacement surgeries, increased road traffic accidents and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The global osseointegration implants market is expected to grow from USD 5.28 billion in 2017 to USD 9.13 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Osseointegration is the attachment of metal surface to the active bone till it becomes stronger and supports the structure firmly. Dental implants are artificial replacements for missing teeth. A natural tooth comprises of a crown and a root, while an implant comprises of a biocompatible implant, porcelain crown and abutment (the connecting device between the crown and the implant). The titanium implant is directly inserted into the bone. This implant contains pores that osteoblasts (form new bones) and support connective tissue which can migrate according to the change in the structure of teeth. This is a complex process that provides support to the prosthesis till the affected part of the body becomes stronger and supports firmly. The osseointegration implants are used in various applications such as dental implants, joint replacement, and amputee implants. For instance, in 2017, DePuy Synthes Companies launched VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw Systems in the U.S. These products are capable to restore the integrity of the spinal column in patients with advanced stage spinal tumours. The osseointegration process lasts for three to six months. Once the process is completed, the abutment and dental crown are affixed, finishing the dental implant process.

The market is driven due to the key factors including increasing geriatric population, growing number of joint replacement surgeries, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, benefits over traditional socket style prosthesis and increased road traffic accidents are enhancing the growth of osseointegration implants market. However, high-cost associated osseointegration implants devices and stringent regulatory guidelines may limit the growth of the market. Increase in the adoption rate of advanced implant technologies, insurance companies providing supportive reimbursement policies, and huge market opportunities in the developing countries is expected to boost the osseointegration implants market over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386031/request-sample

Key players operating in the global osseointegration implants market are Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Integrum SE, Osstem Implant, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, NuVasive, Inc., Southern Implants, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Integrum SE, The Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc, Innovative Manufacturers, Camlog, Insights, Inc., Nuvasive, Inc, and among others.

The Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., and Smith and Nephew Plc. are the top leading players of the market. The organizations are acquiring the companies to expand the market share. For Instance in 2017, Sun Capital Partner Inc. acquired dental implant leader ClearChoice. This acquisition would help the organization to leverage ClearChoice’s experience with service-oriented, consumer facing business.

The organizations are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share. For instance, in 2018, Xilloc Medical BV acquired OTN BV. With this acquisition Xilloc expanded its product portfolio with osseointegration implants.

Bone-anchored prostheses segment held the highest market size of around USD 2.97 million in 2017

Product segment covers dental implants and bone-anchored prostheses. The bone-anchored prostheses segment held the highest market size of around USD 2.97 million in 2017 owing to surge in prevalence of spinal disorders, increase in number of amputations, ongoing R&D on dental implant techniques, and strong growth in cosmetic dentistry.

Zirconia segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 37.28% in 2017

Material type segment includes stainless steel, zirconia, and ceramic. The zirconia segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 37.28% in 2017. The increased use of zirconia in dental applications due to its tooth like mechanical properties, colour, and biocompatibility and the demand of patients for metal-free implantations has increased the convention of zirconia implants.

Hospital segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period

End user segment is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics. The hospital segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period. Here, contributing factors are increase in hospitalization rate and growing awareness among individuals about joint replacement surgeries, demand for dental implants for tooth replacement surgeries, and rise in R&D expenses.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/osseointegration-implants-market-by-product-dental-implants-bone-anchored-386031.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Osseointegration Implants Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region dominated the global osseointegration implants market with USD 2.01 billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. Increasing occurrence of serious accidents, presence of large geriatric population, rise in incidence of bone-related disorders, high expenditure on healthcare, and favourable reimbursement scenario are key factors that led to the growth of osseointegration implants market in North America region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the presence of a massive patient pool, favourable government policies, and increase in per capita income, and high medical needs which are creating opportunity for the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global Osseointegration Implants market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386031&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com







To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: www.mrinsights.biz

Related Reports

Skin and Wound Care Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/skin-and-wound-care-market-by-product-central-386036.html



Splenomegaly Therapeutics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/splenomegaly-therapeutics-market-by-product-drug-therapy-vaccination-386038.html



Urethral Dilator Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/urethral-dilator-market-by-type-hydraulic-urethra-dilator-386039.html



Varicose Vein Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/varicose-vein-treatment-market-by-treatment-mode-endovenous-386040.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.