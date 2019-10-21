Enphase Energy Joins Palomar Solar with Solar System Donations to Military Families

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that it joined Palomar Solar, a leading Southern California solar energy installation company, to donate solar systems to American military families located in San Diego County during the September 2019 Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Calif.



Since 2009, Palomar Solar has brought solar energy to more than 3,000 Southern California businesses and homeowners. The company handles all solar-related documentation for its customers, including city or county permit processing, utility interconnections, and any applicable state rebates. To streamline the solar installation process further, Palomar Solar maintains a licensed, in-house roofing department. The solar giveaway program at the MCAS Miramar Air Show has become an annual tradition for Palomar Solar, which sponsors the giveaway contest and makes the awards at the event honoring and supporting American service members.

“Our annual military family solar giveaway program allows us to show our gratitude and give back to the many military service members living in our community,” said Dwight “Andy” Anderson, owner and founder of Palomar Solar and Roofing. “We are excited about Enphase joining us for a third year and appreciate the close collaboration we have with the Enphase team.”

“With these donated solar systems, Palomar Solar is saving military families on average about $300 per month, and that can make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We were happy to help support the military community in San Diego, along with an outstanding solar installation team like Palomar Solar.”

For more information about solar in San Diego, visit Palomar Solar online at https://www.palomarsolar.com/ .

