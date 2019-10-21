Global Healthcare Leaders Headline TeleTracking Conference Dedicated to Improving Access to Care

Speakers include Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mark Britnell, Global Chairman & Senior Partner, KPMG International, Will Brady, Senior Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services; and the launch of a Care Traffic Control Certified™ program designed to foster collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking, dedicated to ensuring no one waits for the care they need by providing solutions that improve the patient experience across the care continuum, is presenting the industry’s premiere healthcare operations conference with three days of expert round-table discussions, interactive workshops, solution boot camps, outcomes-driven client success stories, one-on-one consultations and a live command center at its Annual Client Conference [TeleCon19], October 21-23, 2019 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, FL.

TeleTracking, the pioneer of the health system command center model―with more than 100 across the United States and the UK [more than all other vendors combined]—delivers the critical centralization, operational alignment, and shared situational awareness that is essential to being successful in today’s increasingly complex world of hospital mergers, acquisitions and changing reimbursement models.

Main stage presenters are renowned leaders in global healthcare strategy and include Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H., a surgeon and healthcare leader from Johns Hopkins Hospital, as well as a New York Times bestselling author of “The Price We Pay,” Mark Britnell, Global Chairman & Senior Partner, KPMG International, and author of “In Search of the Perfect Health System” and “Human: Solving the Global Workforce Crisis in Healthcare,” and Will Brady, Senior Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services.

Together, the keynote speakers define a clear path forward to bend the cost curve of healthcare while improving patient access and quality care. Their messages provide the perfect introduction to TeleTracking’s Care Traffic Control Certification program designed to foster collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement. Care Traffic Control Certification adds additional depth to TeleTracking’s client experience by establishing standards and benchmarks to determine the operational maturity of a health system command center, while at the same time creating a framework to facilitate knowledge-sharing. Eventually, this will be a way to recognize the industry’s most advanced centers. The inaugural class of Care Traffic Control Certified health systems will be announced at TeleCon19. Going forward, new health systems will be announced each fall at TeleCon.

Finally, representatives from the following health systems will present their successful, innovative approaches to implementing TeleTracking solutions and generating positive outcomes. They include:

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the command center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred operational command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, in addition to a perennial KLAS category Leader.

