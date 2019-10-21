C-Bond Systems Applauds America’s Safe Schools Week and Offers Its Proprietary Bullet-Resistant Glass Solution to Department of Education and Schools Across the Country

/EIN News/ -- C-Bond sends open letter to Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education urging improved school safety requirements



CBond’s proprietary ballistic-resistant system, C-Bond BRS, is already in use in more than 70 schools and high security facilities across the U.S. and is certified to National Institutes of Justice standards

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today it applauds America’s Safe Schools Week, October 21-27, 2019, and offers its ballistic-resistant system, C-Bond BRS, to the Department of Education and schools across the country. C-Bond has also sent an open letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education urging improved school safety requirements C-Bond BRS is already in use in more than 70 schools and high security facilities across the U.S. to increase safety and security.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to help prevent breakage, and a private-label security film. C-Bond BRS is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by an independent third-party laboratory.

Demonstrations of C-Bond BRS can be found on the Company’s website or through the following links:

NIJ Level II 9MM Ballistic Demonstration

AK 47 Ballistic Demonstration

“C-Bond’s patented, independently validated ballistic-resistant film system is easy to install, cost-effective, and can literally save lives in the event of a shooting,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “As many school shootings involve penetrating the glass of windows and doors, we believe that every school in the country should have a system like ours in place to help protect students and school personnel.”

The goal of America's Safe Schools Week, an annual observance that was originally established by the National School Safety Center in 1984, is to ensure that all the nation's schools are safe, secure and productive. Activities conducted during America’s Safe Schools Week draw attention to the continuing problem of school violence and educate everyone about how schools can be made safer and more secure.

C-Bond has filed, licensed and/or acquired a total of 22 individual patents and patent applications spanning core and strategic nanotechnology applications and processes.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019, May 10, 2019, and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Allison Tomek

C-Bond Systems

6035 South Loop East

Houston, TX 77033

atomek@cbondsystems.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.