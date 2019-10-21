Bosch Study Finds Americans Can Use their Dishwasher to Work Smarter, Not Harder

New Bosch Drying Technologies Provide Loads of Confidence for Cleaner, Drier Dishes

A new survey of American consumers reveals a staggering 94 percent are unnecessarily handwashing dishware and 90 percent manually dry their dishes after the cycle

A number of class-leading dishwasher innovations from Bosch, including the new CrystalDry™ technology, can help make kitchen cleanup easier

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances , the market leader in dishwashers for over a decade, today announced the results of a new study loaded with truth about how Americans really use their dishwasher. In the survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bosch, 2,000 Americans opened up about their dishwasher loading and unloading habits, suggesting that Americans could be using their dishwasher to work smarter instead of working harder by relying on dishwasher technology.

When directly asked if they avoid putting common kitchen items in the dishwasher, 94 percent admitted to handwashing glassware, wine glasses, nearly all plastics, serving platters, fine china and more, all items that can be gently washed in Bosch dishwashers . 90 percent also confessed to frequently drying their dishes post-cycle before putting them away, from using a towel (37 percent) to air drying the entire load (20 percent) to cracking open the door of their dishwasher and allowing the load to air dry (15 percent). Only 8 percent believe that their dishes come out perfectly dry every time.

As the brand that sets the bar in flexible loading, quiet performance, energy efficiency and cleaning capabilities, Bosch is helping consumers avoid taking these extra dish drying steps with the introduction of the new Bosch dishwasher line. The new line features a proprietary drying technology, CrystalDry™, on Benchmark and 800 Series models that delivers 60% drier dishes*, even plastics, so consumers can spend less time completing household chores and more time doing what they love.

“With Americans leading such busy lives, we believe that adding extra steps to daily chores is unnecessary, especially when it comes to an appliance like the dishwasher, which is designed to make life easier,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “Bosch believes that dishes should come out clean and dry, every time, with no need to pre-rinse, towel-dry or wash separately. Our new dishwasher line does the dirty work for you, transforming your dishes from dirty to clean and remarkably dry after every cycle.”

Amidst this new research, Bosch is offering tips for maximizing the cleaning and drying capabilities of your dishwasher at home:

Choose a Dishwasher that Works for You – Whether you towel-dry, air-dry, or crack the door at the end of the cycle, the new Bosch dishwasher line provides a solution to every scenario, so when your dishwasher cycle is done, so are you. CrystalDry™ is Bosch’s hottest new proprietary drying technology, available on Benchmark and 800 Series dishwashers, which allows users to say goodbye to towel drying and hello to 60 percent drier dishes* using a natural mineral that transforms moisture into heat up to 176°F. Alternatively, Bosch 500 Series dishwashers with AutoAir™ wait until the dishwasher reaches the perfect temperature before automatically opening the door to release moisture and circulate fresh air for better drying results,** while saving you an extra step.



Skip Pre-Rinsing – Many Americans have a preconceived notion of needing to rinse their dishes before loading the dishwasher, but the truth is you simply need to scrape leftover food off of your dishes before loading. With Bosch five-point PrecisionWash™ cleaning system, intelligent sensors continually scan and check the progress of your dishes throughout the cycle, and powerful, precision spray arms target every item of every load for unparalleled cleaning results.

Learn to Load – When it comes to cleaning dishes, knowing how to load your dishwasher is half the battle. Tip: load dishes at an angle, facing down, so that excess water can simply run off. And, with Bosch’s new drying technologies and flexible loading features like the adjustable RackMatic™ rack, or the adaptable MyWay™ third rack, you can load plastics, large platters and other items that consumers might normally handwash right into the dishwasher.



Use Rinse Aid and Special Drying Options – These small, important steps help dishes dry faster. Rinse aid lowers the surface tension of water and causes it to easily slide off. Meanwhile, using special drying options, like Sanitize or Extra Dry from Bosch, help further deliver better drying results. The Sanitize option on select Bosch models increases the time and temperature of the final rinse to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria, while Extra Dry adds heat to the final rinse for enhanced drying results. These combined with the newest Bosch dishwasher drying technologies, CrystalDry™ and AutoAir™, give consumers confidence that dishes will be remarkably dry and ready to be put away after every cycle.

The new Bosch dishwashers are available now. For more information about Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook ( @BoschHome ), Twitter ( @BoschHomeUS ) or Instagram ( @BoschHomeUS ).

*Based on aggregate average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with CrystalDry on combined household load including plastics, glass, steel, and porcelain as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry. Drying performance may vary by dish type.

**Compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Knoxville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

About This Study

This online survey of 2,000 US adults was commissioned by Bosch home appliances and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between July 7 and July 12, 2019. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/271c25c5-0d4e-473f-9ec7-6e3bccd12f9f

New Bosch Dishwasher Line Bosch dishwasher innovations help make cleanup easier



