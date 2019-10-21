Patriot One Sells PATSCAN Platform to Ginter Electrical for use at Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Reds Begin Installation of Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce the sale of its PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform with its security system to integrator/reseller partner Ginter Electrical Contractors, LLC (“Ginter Electrical”) of Cincinnati, OH and Major League Baseball franchise, the Cincinnati Reds.



“We’re extremely excited to be deploying our PATSCAN Platform with Ginter Electrical and the Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball’s first professional team,” said Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO. “Working with our reseller Ginter and the Reds’ security team has been a fantastic experience. Both organizations are focused on creating a safe venue without making it feel like a fortress so fans can enjoy the game of baseball.”

The PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform was shipped this week to Ginter Electrical in Cincinnati, Ohio, where they will be joined by Patriot One engineers and the Cincinnati Reds security teams to begin deploying the solution. Specific location of the Platform’s deployment will not be disclosed.

“Both the Cincinnati Reds security team and our security specialists and engineers at Ginter Electrical were impressed with the PATSCAN Platform,” shared T.J. Dooley, Ginter Electrical’s Systems Integration Manager. “This is the type of covert threat detection solution our team and clients have been looking for to ensure the safety of their entire organizations, from staff to vendors to clients. It’s exciting to begin deploying the solution with the Reds organization - one of the most recognized and celebrated sport franchises in the US.”

“We pride ourselves in providing a safe environment for our fans and employees. A covert threat detection solution like Patriot One’s PATSCAN Platform offers us the opportunity to detect threats early enough to prevent any issues,” explained Cincinnati Reds’ Director of Public Safety, John Cordova. “Major League Baseball games are fun and entertaining. Our entire organization is focused to keep it that way today and for years to come.”

Following the initial deployment of the PATSCAN Platform at a Cincinnati Reds undisclosed location, Patriot One and Ginter Electrical will work to broaden deployment of the solution within the Reds organization, as well as with other Ginter Electrical clients who have expressed interest in the multi-sensor threat solution because of its covert deployment capabilities.

In other news, Nthos Solutions will be assisting Patriot One with digital marketing using its HumanIQ methodology to encourage authentic engagement among key demographics, which will assist Patriot One in the promotion of its threat detection Platform within the marketplace.

Respectfully

“Martin Cronin”

Martin Cronin, CEO

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

The mission of Patriot One is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Ginter Electrical Contractors: Since 1998, Ginter Electrical Contractors, LLC has been providing high-quality, reliable commercial/industrial services in the Greater Cincinnati/Tri-State area. As one of the most reliable and professional electrical contracting firms in the area, Ginter Electrical Contractors can provide full-service end-to-end, electrical solutions for all kinds of power systems. The company’s highly trained, high quality work force has over 200 years of combined electrical experience and committed to providing its clients with the most comprehensive and efficient electrical and security solutions available; at a competitive price. As a family owned and operated company, we are proud of the high-quality workmanship we provide our friends and associates in the Greater Cincinnati area. To learn more, visit ginterelectric.com .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin, Patriot One Technologies

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com



Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, Patriot One Technologies

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

