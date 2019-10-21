Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2019 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Organic Loan and Deposit Growth Drive Strong Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2019.



2019 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Total loans increased 38.2% to $1.159 billion as a result of the contribution from the Limberlost acquisition and strong organic consumer lending, residential mortgage and commercial and industrial growth

Total assets increased 42.1% to a record $1.575 billion

Organic deposit growth continued and increased 2.9% in the past three months to a record $1.278 billion

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 27.3% to $12.7 million

Net income increased 10.3% to $4.3 million

Earnings per basic and diluted share decreased 9.5% to $0.38 as a result of a 20.3% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition

Tangible book value per share increased 7.9% to $15.68 per share

“Organic loan and deposit growth accelerated during the 2019 third quarter and increased 6.2% and 2.9%, respectively over the past three months,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strong growth trends we experienced in the third quarter are a direct result of the positive execution of our new strategic plan, the contribution of our talented and community-oriented bankers and improving production from our more recently opened offices. In addition, I am encouraged that the expansion in loans over the past three months was driven by commercial and agricultural loans. Competition for loans and deposits remains strong, which combined with lower benchmark rates, has impacted our net income margin, however, we believe strong loan growth, controlled cost of funds, and stable asset quality will continue to contribute to higher net interest income and overall profitability.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2019 third quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $4.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 third quarter was $0.38, compared to $0.42 for the same period last year, as a result of a 20.3% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition.

Net income for the 2019 nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $13.7 million, compared to $11.8 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 nine months included $1.2 million of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2019 nine months was $1.23, compared to $1.27 for the same period last year. 2019 nine months earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at September 30, 2019, increased 38.2% or by $320.0 million to $1.159 billion, compared to $838.7 million at September 30, 2018, and up 36.9% from $846.4 million at December 31, 2018. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Limberlost acquisition and organic loan growth.

Mr. Eller continued, “Economic trends within our markets remain stable, supporting F&M’s growth and excellent asset quality. While we have experienced a temporary increase in nonaccrual loans, our nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans of 0.28% at September 30, 2019, remains significantly better than our peer group average and demonstrates F&M’s prudent underwriting standards and high-quality loan portfolio. In addition, our allowance for loan and lease does not include a $2.2 million credit mark associated with the Limberlost acquisition, which further supports the future performance of our loan portfolio.”

Deposits

Over the past three months, deposits have increased organically 2.9% or by $35.7 million to $1.278 billion at September 30, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed F&M to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $174.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $138.9 million at December 31, 2018, and $133.1 million at September 30, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2019, was $15.68 per share, compared to $14.96 per share at December 31, 2018, and $14.53 at September 30, 2018.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 63.2% to $227.4 million at September 30, 2019, from $139.3 million at September 30, 2018, and increased 1.5% from $224.0 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.45%, compared to 12.63% at September 30, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition.

For the 2019 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share, which is a 7.1% increase over the 2018 third quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over nine consecutive years.

“Our recently created three-year strategic plan is focused on growing earnings and creating value for our shareholders, and we are well positioned to achieve these goals. 2019 is shaping up to be a transformative year and we are benefitting from strong organic loan and deposit growth, the Limberlost acquisition, and the enhancements we are making to our operating platform, while we successfully navigate changes with benchmark rates. As a result, 2019 will be another record year of strong profitability and asset growth. As we look to 2020 and beyond, I am extremely confident in the direction we are headed,” concluded Mr. Eller.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.6 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Marty Filogamo

Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435

mfilogamo@fm.bank Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 15,202 $ 16,723 $ 14,680 $ 10,955 $ 10,725 $ 46,605 $ 31,348 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 972 816 713 630 613 2,501 1,848 Municipalities 190 211 211 250 275 612 845 Dividends 69 76 88 56 56 233 164 Federal funds sold and other 579 457 170 112 84 1,206 221 Total interest income 17,012 18,283 15,862 12,003 11,753 51,157 34,426 Interest Expense Deposits 3,654 3,339 2,613 1,670 1,611 9,606 4,319 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 201 141 185 127 134 527 376 Borrowed funds 257 269 287 20 20 813 60 Total interest expense 4,112 3,749 3,085 1,817 1,765 10,946 4,755 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 12,900 14,534 12,777 10,186 9,988 40,211 29,671 Provision for Loan Losses 247 133 30 105 47 410 219 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 12,653 14,401 12,747 10,081 9,941 39,801 29,452 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 1,722 1,694 1,578 1,612 1,392 4,994 4,323 Other service charges and fees 1,179 1,091 1,041 1,032 1,097 3,311 3,149 Net gain on sale of loans 260 196 102 140 184 558 617 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities - - (26 ) (19 ) 10 (26 ) 10 Total noninterest income 3,161 2,981 2,695 2,765 2,683 8,837 8,099 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 4,158 3,830 4,312 3,834 3,391 12,300 9,926 Employee benefits 1,331 1,223 1,594 1,102 1,029 4,148 3,013 Net occupancy expense 630 614 667 451 478 1,911 1,306 Furniture and equipment 720 763 696 450 588 2,179 1,660 Data processing 482 376 1,299 318 364 2,157 1,000 Franchise taxes 248 229 258 244 243 735 710 ATM expense 416 418 447 368 327 1,281 972 Advertising 587 382 260 218 236 1,229 669 Net loss on sale of other assets owned 22 28 15 27 1 65 17 FDIC assessment - 98 96 77 81 194 249 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 149 105 75 100 84 329 264 Consulting fees 196 95 113 461 179 404 467 Other general and administrative 1,667 1,551 1,679 1,167 1,125 4,897 3,151 Total noninterest expense 10,606 9,712 11,511 8,817 8,126 31,829 23,404 Income Before Income Taxes 5,208 7,670 3,931 4,029 4,498 16,809 14,147 Income Taxes 933 1,490 707 836 623 3,130 2,391 Net Income 4,275 6,180 3,224 3,193 3,875 13,679 11,756 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 841 3,061 1,749 2,374 (617 ) 5,651 (3,432 ) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale

securities - - 26 19 (10 ) 26 (10 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 841 3,061 1,775 2,393 (627 ) 5,677 (3,442 ) Tax expense (benefit) 176 643 373 503 (132 ) 1,192 (723 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 665 2,418 1,402 1,890 (495 ) 4,485 (2,719 ) Comprehensive Income $ 4,940 $ 8,598 $ 4,626 $ 5,083 $ 3,380 $ 18,164 $ 9,037 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 1.23 $ 1.27 Dividends Declared $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.41







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 103,188 $ 108,085 $ 48,740 $ 37,492 $ 28,782 Federal funds sold 11,404 15,193 33,109 873 939 Total cash and cash equivalents 114,592 123,278 81,849 38,365 29,721 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,554 4,509 4,509 4,019 4,019 Securities - available-for-sale 190,465 204,415 174,682 168,447 183,075 Other securities, at cost 5,789 5,789 5,789 3,679 3,717 Loans held for sale 606 1,909 859 495 1,679 Loans, net 1,151,937 1,084,448 1,091,829 839,599 831,943 Premises and equipment 25,990 26,013 25,205 22,615 22,117 Goodwill 47,340 47,340 47,340 4,074 4,074 Mortgage servicing rights 2,556 2,465 2,397 2,385 2,373 Other real estate owned 351 329 510 600 717 Bank owned life insurance 15,151 15,050 14,963 14,884 14,799 Other assets 15,549 15,002 15,729 17,001 9,778 Total Assets $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 $ 1,108,012 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 261,719 $ 242,510 $ 236,847 $ 215,422 $ 197,088 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 430,646 430,505 418,773 298,254 314,873 Savings 310,667 293,179 272,875 227,701 230,306 Time 274,996 276,153 258,929 187,413 186,592 Total deposits 1,278,028 1,242,347 1,187,424 928,790 928,859 Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,056 27,102 25,521 32,181 27,026 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,669 24,532 24,682 - 5,000 Dividend payable 1,657 1,654 1,654 1,379 1,287 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,062 10,865 9,446 10,526 6,493 Total liabilities 1,347,472 1,306,500 1,248,727 972,876 968,665 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 9/30/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18 81,264 81,955 81,760 10,823 10,589 Treasury stock - 1,092,986 shares 9/30/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18 (12,453 ) (12,707 ) (12,680 ) (12,409 ) (12,409 ) Retained earnings 157,126 153,993 149,466 147,887 146,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,471 806 (1,612 ) (3,014 ) (4,905 ) Total stockholders' equity 227,408 224,047 216,934 143,287 139,347 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 $ 1,108,012







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Selected financial data September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.63 % 1.00 % 1.15 % 1.40 % 1.24 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 7.54 % 11.21 % 7.16 % 9.04 % 11.19 % 8.26 % 11.49 % Yield on earning assets 4.74 % 5.25 % 4.80 % 4.52 % 4.52 % 5.04 % 4.41 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.55 % 1.45 % 1.26 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.42 % 0.83 % Net interest spread 3.19 % 3.80 % 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.60 % 3.62 % 3.58 % Net interest margin 3.60 % 4.18 % 3.87 % 3.85 % 3.85 % 3.97 % 3.80 % Efficiency 65.86 % 56.00 % 73.11 % 67.59 % 63.86 % 64.67 % 61.66 % Dividend payout ratio 38.67 % 26.78 % 42.77 % 43.16 % 33.21 % 34.26 % 32.02 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.68 $ 15.49 $ 14.90 $ 14.96 $ 14.53 Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.45 % 11.77 % 13.35 % 12.81 % 12.63 % Loans September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 502,137 $ 443,257 $ 440,993 $ 419,784 $ 417,217 Agricultural real estate 200,791 193,768 191,752 68,609 68,548 Consumer real estate 159,074 159,540 160,967 80,766 83,134 Commercial and industrial 130,150 125,609 137,949 121,793 119,536 Agricultural 110,270 113,755 112,898 108,495 103,624 Consumer 49,552 48,952 47,647 41,953 41,444 Other 8,167 7,341 7,392 5,889 6,005 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,445 ) (1,091 ) (1,133 ) (915 ) (810 ) Total loans,net $ 1,158,696 $ 1,091,131 $ 1,098,465 $ 846,374 $ 838,698 Asset quality data September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,275 $ 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 $ 483 Troubled debt restructuring $ 1,051 $ 981 $ 102 $ 178 $ 205 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 3,275 $ 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 $ 483 Other real estate owned $ 351 $ 329 $ 510 $ 600 $ 717 Nonperforming assets $ 3,626 $ 1,657 $ 1,698 $ 1,142 $ 1,200 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 6,759 $ 6,964 $ 6,636 $ 6,755 $ 6,755 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.60 % 0.80 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 171 $ 86 $ 169 $ 84 $ 81 Year-to-date $ 426 $ 255 $ 169 $ 417 $ 332 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Year-to-date 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 173.25 % 375.51 % 558.92 % 1249.57 % 1399.58 % (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

PROFORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE

The results of operations of Bank of Geneva have been included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements since the acquisition date of January 1, 2019. The following schedule includes pro-forma results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 as if the Bank of Geneva acquisitions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable prior reporting period.

Pro-forma Three Months Ended Pro-forma Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings per share Net income $ 4,294 $ 5,223 $ 14,696 $ 16,812 Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities (14 ) (13 ) (37 ) (38 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (16 ) (31 ) (71 ) (102 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 4,264 $ 5,179 $ 14,588 $ 16,672 Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities 11,121,426 11,104,507 11,105,993 11,098,819 Less: average unvested restricted shares (79,335 ) (93,242 ) (81,569 ) (92,683 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,042,091 11,011,265 11,024,424 11,006,136 Basic earnings and diluted per share $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.32 $ 1.51







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,126,173 $ 15,202 5.40 % $ 831,246 $ 10,725 5.16 % Taxable Investment Securities 167,654 1,082 2.58 % 145,464 710 1.95 % Tax-exempt Investment Securities 32,530 149 2.32 % 48,438 234 2.45 % Fed Funds Sold & Other 112,961 579 2.05 % 19,674 84 1.71 % Total Interest Earning Assets 1,439,318 17,012 4.74 % 1,044,822 11,753 4.52 % Nonearning Assets 116,191 61,850 Total Assets $ 1,555,509 $ 1,106,672 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 734,075 $ 2,044 1.11 % $ 551,902 $ 921 0.67 % Other Time Deposits 276,793 1,610 2.33 % 180,858 690 1.53 % Other Borrowed Money 24,582 257 4.18 % 5,000 20 1.60 % Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 28,947 201 2.78 % 25,827 134 2.08 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,064,397 4,112 1.55 % 763,587 1,765 0.92 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 264,183 204,623 Stockholders Equity $ 226,929 $ 138,462 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread 12,900 3.19 % 9,988 3.60 % Net Interest Margin 3.60 % 3.85 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,113,892 $ 46,605 5.58 % $ 830,118 $ 31,348 5.04 % Taxable Investment Securities 146,085 2,857 2.61 % 148,797 2,136 1.91 % Tax-exempt Investment Securities 20,784 489 3.97 % 49,643 721 2.45 % Fed Funds Sold & Other 75,388 1,206 2.13 % 19,530 221 1.51 % Total Interest Earning Assets 1,356,149 51,157 5.04 % 1,048,088 34,426 4.41 % Nonearning Assets 110,141 64,167 Total Assets $ 1,466,290 $ 1,112,255 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 708,280 $ 5,577 1.05 % $ 554,164 $ 2,497 0.60 % Other Time Deposits 261,729 4,029 2.05 % 182,772 1,822 1.33 % Other Borrowed Money 26,035 813 4.16 % 5,000 60 1.60 % Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 29,657 527 2.37 % 26,402 376 1.90 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,025,701 10,946 1.42 % 768,338 4,755 0.83 % Noninterest bearing Liabilities 219,673 207,504 Stockholders Equity $ 220,916 $ 136,413 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread 40,211 3.62 % 29,671 3.58 % Net Interest Margin 3.97 % 3.80 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts











