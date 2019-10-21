BEDGEAR Introduces the World’s First All-Fabric, Air Flow Certified Performance Weighted Blanket

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the Performance® brand of bedding, today announces the debut of their Performance Weighted Blanket. This product is the latest from the brand in their ongoing efforts to evolve the bedding category with their proven moisture-wicking and breathable fabric technologies. As weighted blankets increase in popularity, so has the consumer pain point of overheating, which BEDGEAR’s Performance Weighted Blanket directly addresses with a superior fill, comprised of breathable fabric layers for a cool yet cuddling experience. This is achieved through BEDGEAR’s Air Flow Certification, which measures breathability by how much air moves through the product, and ensures the optimal air ventilation to let the body's temperature naturally regulate. BEDGEAR’s functional product development process has resulted in a weighted blanket engineered for personalized comfort, with features that adapt to real-life for extended product longevity.

The exterior of the Performance Weighted Blanket features BEDGEAR’s durable, yet soft Hyper-Cotton™ fabric technology. With a total weight of 15lbs, the individually-sized Performance Weighted Blanket’s unique fill of breathable fabric layers eliminates an uneven distribution of weight and has no noise, which are two common issues seen in blankets filled with plastic pellets or glass beads. These traditional fills can also cause a choking hazard if ingested by children or pets, making BEDGEAR’s all-fabric design a safer alternative. With a removable and washable cover, the Performance Weighted Blanket is easy to wash and maintain beyond spot cleaning alone.

“Every day millions of people struggle with overheating when sleeping as many have fallen victim to false promises of cooling gels and other treatments which don’t work or fade over time. That’s why BEDGEAR has focused every single product we manufacture on air flow technology to allow for heat build-up to be released into the environment and not be trapped next to your skin,” said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR founder and CEO. “The Performance Weighted Blanket is the latest innovation from our company that works to help keep an individual feeling more comfortable and sleeping at the right temperature, while also providing that relaxing, anxiety-reducing feeling consumers seek when shopping this accessory.”

The Performance Weighted Blanket retails for $199 and is now available online at bedgear.com and in multiple retail locations across the country, including P.C. Richard & Son, Raymour & Flanigan and HOM Furniture. The benefits of BEDGEAR’s Performance Weighted Blanket are enhanced when coupled with the brand’s line of personalized fit pillows and mattresses, as well as layers of sheets and mattress protectors, to build a complete Performance Sleep System®.

About BEDGEAR®

Since launching in 2009, BEDGEAR® has challenged the bedding and mattress industries with functional and personalized Performance® products that provide proven benefits to consumers, helping them to achieve more each day. BEDGEAR products are known for their personalized fit, certified air flow layers and moisture management fabrics, designed for individual comfort. The brand has become the choice of professional and national sports teams, including the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR maintains strong relationships with specialty retailers, helping them grow in their local communities. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations. Sleep Fuels Everything!® Learn more at bedgear.com.

