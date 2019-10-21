Edison International Wildfire Fund Awards National Forest Foundation $500,000 for Forest Health

The NFF will work with the Angeles, Sierra and San Bernardino National Forests to pursue wildfire mitigation and community resilience projects that restore forest health.

/EIN News/ -- Missoula, Montana, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is proud to announce the award of $500,000 from Edison International, parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE). Through this funding, the NFF will work with the U.S. Forest Service and local partners to remove hazard trees, reduce fuel loads, educate community members and take steps to build resiliency and mitigate the risk of high intensity wildfires in national forests and adjacent communities in Southern California.

National forests are a critical part of California. These public lands cover over 20% of the state, providing approximately 50% of California’s water supply and $2 billion in annual local wages and income. They sequester 2.3 million metric tons of carbon and attract 24.6 million visitors every year. However, a host of factors from drought to pests and disease as well as a changing climate have contributed to the degradation of forest health.

The NFF works with the Angeles, Sierra and San Bernardino National Forests to pursue wildfire mitigation and resilience projects that protect communities and infrastructure from future wildfires, enhance preparedness and wildfire response, and improve overall forest health. Specific work includes forest maintenance across 50 acres of the Angeles National Forest and hazardous tree removal in the Sierra National Forest. The third focus of the NFF is to develop and implement an outreach strategy that will support wildfire resilience efforts across communities in San Bernardino County.

“We are proud to kick off great work in California with this funding. Edison International’s gift will further our mission at the National Forest Foundation to engage Americans in meaningful connection with our National Forest System. This partnership demonstrates the deep commitment that Edison has to national forests and local communities. We are grateful to Edison for helping us accomplish work that improves forest health and involves surrounding communities,” said Mary Mitsos, NFF president.

“Edison’s number one priority continues to be the safety of our employees, customers, and communities; we recognize that areas at risk for wildfire are expanding across the state,” said Caroline Choi, NFF board member and Edison International and Southern California Edison senior vice president of Corporate Affairs. “We remain committed to supporting our forward-thinking nonprofit partners, including the National Forest Foundation, to focus on resiliency projects that target risk reduction and preparedness in our underserved communities.”

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans’ outdoor experiences. The NFF’s programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

