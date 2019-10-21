UNCF to Celebrate 75 Years of Impact at upcoming 5th Annual San Francisco “A Mind is …” Gala

For the first-time, collaborating with UNCF HBCU Innovation Summit which will bring 75 computer science and engineering students from the nation’s historically black colleges and universities to Silicon Valley for on-campus site visits and recruitment opportunities

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country, including the fifth annual San Francisco UNCF “A Mind is …” Gala set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Embarcadero Hotel.

Nearly 600 guests are expected to attend, including 75 computer science and engineering students and faculty from the nation’s historically black colleges as part of its seventh annual HBCU Innovation Summit which will be conducted Nov. 4-9. The HBCU Innovation Summit brings together global industry leaders in technology and engineering, computer science faculty and students to work towards aligning HBCU curriculum content with current industry standards and provide students the opportunity to apply for internships and permanent positions with participating tech and engineering partners. The week is comprised of on-campus site visits with summit partner recruiters, coding challenges and tech interview preparation. Students will also get the opportunity to attend workshops on artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber security.

“As we celebrate 75 years of success, it is vital to our community that UNCF continues to forge a path for local students to obtain the college education they deserve and the 21st century demands,” said Angela Wilbourn, area development director, UNCF. “UNCF leads the nation in higher education investments in historically black colleges and the students who attend them—second only to the United States government. The work of UNCF in support of these institutions is integral to preparing African American college graduates to thrive in a highly competitive global marketplace particularly in the fields of science and technology.” In fact, UNCF’s network of historically black colleges produces more graduates earning STEM degrees than any other single or network of U.S. colleges and universities.

Coupa Software is helping to lead the charge in providing the necessary resources to the next generation of leaders by awarding two deserving summit attendees each with a $5,000 scholarship at the annual fundraiser.

Last year, more than $199,500 was awarded to 39 San Francisco students pursuing higher education. This year’s sponsors, including Bank of America, Walmart, Fund II Foundation, Google, Workday, Kaiser Permanente, PayPal, Comerica, San Francisco International Airport, Towne Ford and Wells Fargo will continue to raise the bar in helping area students succeed.

This year’s honorees championing for a quality education for all include Google (receiving the Corporation of the Year) and Richard Sherman, NFL cornerback, San Francisco 49ers (receiving the Individual of the Year).

The signature fundraising event will feature a VIP reception, a live auction, student testimonials, an elegant dinner and dancing. Nikki Thomas and Antoine Davis, radio personalities, KBLX 102.9, will serve as event hosts. Entertainment will be headlined by Stokley Williams, former lead singer of Mint Condition, along with local vocal groups, Best Intentions and Soul Rebel DJs.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

