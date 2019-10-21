Global Mobile Banking Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Mobile Banking Market 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Different companies and banks now provide banking services to make transactions through devices such as smartphones, tablets, iPads and more. With increased digitalization, it has become the need of the hour to make mobile banking smooth, safe and easy. Mobile banking includes numerous services such as access to financial information, content services, investment advice, customer support, etc. to its users. This market is primarily driven by technological enhancements coupled with the surging number of mobile phone users. Security issues associated with mobile banking hamper the market growth but there are companies providing security which in turn make mobile banking trustworthy and market even more solid.

In countries such as India, governments are starting movements to make people more aware of digital transactions including mobile banking. With the economic growth of a country, there will be a rise in the number of consumers using mobile banking.

This report analyzes the global mobile banking market by regions, type, application and manufacturers. It provides an in-depth analysis of factors driving the market over the forecast period 2019-2026. It also provides information regarding market size, trends, growth, share, cost structure, and capacity.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of this report provides each manufacturer’s manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. The key manufacturers covered are Aepona Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited, Comviva Technologies Limited, C-SAM Inc., Luup International Ltd., Google Inc., Obopay Inc., Sybase Inc., Union M-Banking and PayPal Mobile.

This report includes available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape among key players. By type, the market is segmented into IOS, android, and windows. By end-user, the market is segmented into individual and enterprise.

Regional Analysis

By region, the mobile banking market is segmented into North America, the U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, the Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of the world. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share. Over the forecast period 2019-2026, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate or CAGR.

In developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, mobile users are growing at a rapid speed which will influence the mobile banking market in a positive way.

The objective of this report is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report has incorporated both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of these regions and countries.

Industry News

In 2019, Fintech startup raised USD 300 million in funding led by Insight Venture Partners. Just 10 months prior to that, the company had announced a funding of USD 160 million. This company allows the user to open a bank account and get a card in a few minutes. The user can also control everything from a phone or computer.

