Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields.Drones are remarkable devices. They can hover in midair, do back flips and spins; they can maneuver smoothly and precisely through small spaces or in concert with other drones; and they can do all this while carrying things like a stabilized video camera and a multitude of other technologies on board. The extent of their versatility is what makes them a viable option for a number of different tasks. Drones can be deployed as weapons in far-away wars, or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. Drones can help advance scientific research, or can perform tracking and monitoring and surveillance work. Drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society. Drones have unique capabilities and are very flexible in terms of the tasks they can perform, which is what is making them a desirable alternative to manned flights.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

IAI

Da-Jiang

Parrot SA

3D Robotics, Inc

AeroVironment

YAMAHA

Zerotech

AscTec

Xaircraft

Overview:

The global market for unmanned aircraft system is thriving on the demand for such devices in various sectors like defense, agriculture, commercial, entertainment, logistics, and others. The unmanned aircraft system can be defined as an unmanned aircraft and its operational equipment. In recent times, unmanned aircraft are gaining traction owing to their superior functionality in various sectors. This is mainly due to the advantage of top-class cameras attached to these devices, which require no man to go up in the air.

The defense sector is one of the major buyers of this unmanned aircraft system as it assists in having complete surveillance and recording of footage. In several cases the surveillance requires adept handling of various information to prevent infiltration, maintain order, and others. In some cases, these unmanned aircraft can bring down enemies. The inclusion of such products in the defense sector has increased efficiency and reduced fatality count.

In the agriculture sector, unmanned aircraft system provides detailed pictures of various crops and assists in having the field monitored. It can impact production by providing substantial knowledge about weather and the crop and can assist in preventing pest attacks. In the entertainment sector, coverage of diverse shows can be completed using unmanned aircraft system. It would provide better coverage of the program. Also, its impact can be felt in handling crowds where chances for mishaps are significantly higher. The logistics segment is also trying to reduce the chances of error and provide products on time by involving unmanned aircraft systems to ensure safe handling of products and timely delivery.

Segmentation:

The global market report on the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can be studied by having the market segmented into type and application. These types and applications are better carriers of information regarding factors that can impact the global market in the coming years.

By type, the global market for unmanned aircraft systems can be segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. As per the requirement in the end industry, these segments are getting much traction.

By application, the market report for unmanned aircraft systems finds segmentation in commercial, military, consumers, and others. All these segments are getting much prominence.

Regional Analysis:

North America is a region with significant market contribution as the presence of technologically-advanced countries like the US and Canada are assisting the regional market in its growth. These two countries are also known for their high market expenditure capacity. The former is spending a significant amount in the defense sector, which can push the market for unmanned aircraft systems ahead. Europe is also enjoying similar trends. Countries like the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and others are spending much to get their hands on such technologies to make growth easier for the regional unmanned aircraft systems market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

