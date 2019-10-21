Angolan President to travel to Russia Tuesday

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 21 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is to leave this Tuesday for Sochi, Russia, to attend the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to happen from the 23rd to 24th of this month. ,

According to a note from the President’s Institutional Communication and Press Affairs Office, the Head of State will address the opening session of the event (Wednesday, Oct 23), reserved for the speeches of the invited leaders.

On the next day, he has scheduled a formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to assess the state of bilateral relations and make considerations on contemporary issues.

On the sidelines of the event, João Lourenço has audiences for influential figures of the political, social and economic universe of this European country, including officials from banks, industrial and agricultural companies and producers of precious minerals such as diamonds.

The agenda of the presidential mission to the Russian territory includes the signing of bilateral agreements in various fields, such as training of cadres and the implementation of a fertilizer industry in Angola.

The President of the Republic will be accompanied by the Ministers of Economy and Planning, Foreign relations, Agriculture and Forests, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and Mineral and Oil Resources, as well as aides.

The Russia-Africa Summit aims, among other purposes, to highlight the expansion of political, economic, technical and cultural cooperation between Africa and Russia.

On the sidelines of this event, an Economic Forum will be held with the presence of African and Russian leaders and representatives of large companies, which will include the signing of trade, economic and investment agreements.

