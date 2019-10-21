Soy Foods Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Soy Foods Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019

Executive Summary

This report analyzes soy foods volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall soy foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report provides in-depth knowledge of the market size, competitive landscape, and scope.

This market's growth is driven by growing health awareness among consumers. Soy foods also have nutritional value. More and more people are becoming aware of their benefits. Brands and manufacturers are also branding and endorsing their products by highlighting its health benefits such as nutrition value, which in turn, will drive the market.

Soy products are made of soybean. They are a substitute for dairy-based milk and milk products such as cheese, flavored milk, yogurt, and spreads. These products can also act as a substitute for meat products and are best suited for vegan consumers. Soy processing needs the correct amount of moisture, temperature, and time, and correct processing helps in providing a pure soybean end-product. Edamame, tofu, soy milk, and soy nuts are a few soy foods that are expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Segmentation

According to this report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the maximum shares of the soy foods market during 2017. The growth of the organized retail sector and the availability of various soy-based brands and products increased the preference of customers towards supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The in-depth study of this report provides details of all key manufacturers. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their soy foods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market. The key players included in the report are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Hain Celestial, DuPont, Eden Foods, WhiteWave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Dean Foods, Freedom Food Group, Northern Soy, Pacific Foods, and SunOpta.

By type, the market is segmented into whole soy foods, soy oil, and others. By application, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health food stores, convenience stores, and online retailers.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Soy Foods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. China is one of the largest manufacturers and importer of soy foods. The Asia Pacific contributes a huge percentage to the global soy foods market. Demand for soy foods is higher in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Industry News

In 2018, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) acquired a France-based manufacturer named Aston. It did so to increase its vegetable oil production. Archer Daniels Midland had also acquired Chamtor SA to increase its product line into animal feed in 2017. ADM also announced that it would launch a soybean crushing joint venture with Cargill in Egypt.

