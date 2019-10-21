Paradise Game, a Major Player in the Video Game Industry in Africa is Launching the Feja 3, the Esports and Video Games Rendez-Vous in Africa

For the 3rd consecutive year, Abidjan will welcome from November 22nd to 24th, the Electronic and Video Game Festival of Abidjan (FEJA) at COSMOS YOPOUGON. Hosted by Paradise Game and made possible by Orange Cote d’Ivoire, this event offers a unique experience to gamers and regional video game industry players.

FEJA 3, A new step. This year the esports tournaments will be open to every African citizen and every person living in Africa without having to go through qualifiers. Every African gamer would be allowed to participate in the major FEJA tournaments (Fifa, Pes, Street fighter, Tekken, Fortnite) and all the « side events » (Clash Royale, Mortal Kombat, Naruto, DBZ, COD, etc.). Registration for the tournaments started on October 17th on the website www.FEJA.ci.

After successfully attracting video game lovers and professionals from 10 countries the two previous editions, 12 African countries are targeted this year.

With more than 5000 sqm dedicated to the event, the participants of the festival will enjoy a rich program with esports tournaments (Football, Versus fighting, Mobile Games), conferences and workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment.

Through this third edition, Paradise Game intends to promote the opportunities that video games 100% Made in Africa could provide for the continent. Discussions and panels will revolve around the ideal ecosystem to put in place for the continent. In that perspective, FEJA is broadening its reach to development partners in the video game field and look closely at the content creation and to setting up video game studios. Industry players will share their experience during Workshops.

Sidick Bakayoko, Founder and CEO de Paradise Game, producer of the event declared:

« Video Games could help create 200 000 jobs in Africa in the upcoming 5 years. It is then key to establish a sustainable industry based on strong local players, experienced international partners and engaged governments. An ecosystem promoting video game creation would allow more game studios which would mean more more jobs created. »

Media Contact: info@feja.ci +225 07 90 80 80 /+ 225 88 90 91 91

Key Information on FEJA 3: Dates: November 22nd, 23rd and 24th, 2019 Venue: Cosmos Yopougon – Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from 9am to 8pm

About Paradise Game: Paradise Game (ParadiseGame.net) is a beacon for esports and video games in Africa. Paradise Game is a company based in Côte d’Ivoire that organizes esport events, manages video game centers and that creates gaming and eLearning content. With its ambition to transform the video game industry, Paradise Game became one the leading esport and video game player in Africa. With more than 120 000 video game fans across 10 african countries, an active online community across social networks and the website, as well as a 1200 sqm game center with more than 3 000 visitors per day. Paradise Game envisions to create the biggest gaming community in Africa and provide them with unique events, state of the art video game centers, and multimedia content (entertainment, e- Learning, etc.)

Paradise Game initiated the first major gaming and esport festival in Africa, the FEJA (Electronic and esports Festival of Abidjan - www.FEJA.ci), but also a TV show named Paradise Game Show that showcased local industry players. Paradise Game is now promoting video games « made-in-Africa » for the local and the international market using the « Africa Corner by Paradise Game » during Paris Games Week.

About Orange Cote d’ivoire: Orange Côte d’Ivoire, leading mobile telecom operator in Côte d’Ivoire with more than 14 000 000 clients, is a company that makes it a point to provide quality service to its clients. Orange offers landline and mobile services as well as internet to both the general public and companies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.