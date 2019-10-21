Global Lip Balm Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Lip Balm Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Lip Balm Market:

Lip Balm works as a layer on the lips and covers the moisture in lips. Besides, it protects the lips from the external factors. For example, wind, cold temperature, and dry air can affect lips and make them dry. These are the perfect substitute for lips moisture. These balms also can be used to soothe some other particular conditions, like cold sores. It is made from different ingredients. However, some of the primary components are petroleum jelly or beeswax and scented oils.

Some manufacturers also use medicinal compounds and herbs in such balm to make them completely safe. People can find balm consisting of vitamins and minerals. This support the lip’s health. Furthermore, some even come with sunscreen to prevent sun damage to the lips. They come in different shapes and packed in different ways. For example, in a lipstick-style tube from which one can apply it directly on the lips. Well, the demand for such balms is increasing faster, and it is influencing the growth of the global market.

Experts have suggested that the need for such balm is expected to surge following the growing awareness about how to protect lips from external factors. People are now shifting toward lip care products made from organic material from petroleum-based lip care products. This will also significantly propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Market Segmentation

The World Lip Balm Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Type, and Regions. Considering the product type, it is split into Solid Cream Balm and Liquid Gel Balm. Based on the application or end-users, it is divided into Balm for Women, for Men, for Baby, and Other Dedicated Balm. The experts have suggested that liquid gel balm for the lip segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years due to its immense popularity among the users. On the other side, among all the application segments, the women segment will grow rapidly till 2025, as most of the women are now using these products.

Geographical Market Segmentation

For accurate market prediction, the Global Lip Balm Market is segmented into some significant regions and countries. The regions and countries which included in this market report are North America, United States, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Europe, France, UK, and Germany. Some other areas are Italy, Spain, Russia, the Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, GCC Countries, Egypt, and South Africa. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region will witness maximum market share during the forecast period as people are getting more conscious about their beauty.

Latest Market News

Recently, L'Oréal's researchers have developed a new type of BB Cream and lip care products, which offer a lot of benefits. The products have been launched in different regions. The formula is adapted based on a refined approach to the natural skin color. The company is also working on lip care products, which will be made from 100 % organic ingredients.

