Global Organ-on-Chip Market is Expected to Reach USD 121.37 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Liver, Heart, Lung, Kidney, Intestine, Others), Application, End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing emphasis on developing an alternative for animal testing models and increasing research and development activity are driving the market. The global organ-on-chip market is expected to grow from USD 9.93 Million in 2017 to USD 121.37 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.74% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

An organ-on-chip is typically a glass slide that is coated with human cells that have been configured to mimic a particular tissue such as a heart, or a lung. These chips simulate the activities and mechanics of entire organs and organ systems. It makes it to possible study molecular- and cellular-scale activities that underlie human organ function and mimic human-specific disease states, as well as identify new therapeutic targets in vitro. Organ-on-chip models have the potential to accelerate drug testing and eliminate animal testing altogether.

Factors such as growing application of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector, rising number of collaborations between pharmaceutical firms and organ-on-chip manufactures are driving the global organ-on-chip market. Whereas high cost of organ-on-chip device as well as complexities associated with organ-on-chip models are expected to present the major roadblocks for the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386019/request-sample

Key players in the global organ-on-chip market are Emulate Inc., CN Bio Innovations, Mimetas BV, InSphero AG, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Kirkstall, Hurel Corporation, SynVivo, AxoSim Technologies LLC, Nortis Inc, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Tara Biosystems, Elveflow, TissUse GmbH, and Roche Holding AG among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2018, CN Bio Innovations launched PhysioMimix, a printer-sized device which allows scientist to conduct organ-on-chip studies in their own labs, testing new drugs and chemicals on living human organ models.

For instance NASA in 2018, announced its intentions to send organ-on-chips to the International Space Station. The purpose behind this activity is to test how human organ cells respond to stress, drugs and genetic changes and to better understand the role of microgravity on human health and disease.

In May, 2018, Emulate, Inc. formed a collaborative partnership with AstraZeneca’s Innovative Medicines and Early Development (IMED) Biotech Unit to embed its Organs-on-Chips technology within the laboratories of the IMED Drug Safety organization. As part of the agreement, Emulate plans to co-locate scientists within AstraZeneca’s laboratories. The aim of this agreement is to accelerate the development of Organs-on-Chips technology and testing within the context of a pharmaceutical organization.

Liver segment had a market value of USD 3.62 million in 2017

Type segment is divided into liver, heart, kidney, lung, intestine and others. Growing prevalence of liver related diseases coupled with ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity and phenotype similar to the actual liver were the factors that led liver segment to lead the global organ-on-chip market with USD 3.62 million revenue in 2017. Kidney segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 38.79% over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of renal diseases and growth in the research grants for the nephrological research.

Drug discovery segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 39.17% in 2018-2025

Application segment is categorized into physiological model development, drug development and toxicological research. Growing emphasis on development of novel drugs with improved efficacy, rising preference for alternatives to conventional cell culture and animal testing models are anticipated to propel the drug discovery segment to grow at the highest CAGR of 39.17% over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-organ-on-chip-market-by-type-liver-heart-lung-386019.html

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had a market value of USD 3.99 million in 2017

End user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes and others. Factors such growing emphasis on the research and development activities for finding the cures for the incurable diseases such as Cancer, Alzheimer’s, led pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to emerge as the largest with USD 3.99 million revenue in 2017. Academic and research institutes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 38.26% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Organ-on-Chip Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the organ-on-chip devices with a 48.64% share of market revenue in 2017, followed by Europe. Factors such as increased government support for the novel drug discovery research activities, the presence of world-class academic and research institutes as well as well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are anticipated to propel North America region to grow at the highest CAGR of 39.37% over the forecast period. Presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and research facilities led Europe region to account for a significant share of the global organ-on-chip market in 2017.

About the report:

The global Organ-on-Chip market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386019&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/

Related Reports

Global Endodontic Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/endodontic-devices-market-by-type-instruments-consumables-end-386009.html



Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/erythropoietin-drugs-market-by-drug-class-biologics-biosimilars-386010.html



Global Genomics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/genomics-market-by-product-and-service-systems-386011.html



Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/histopathology-testing-equipment-market-by-product-type-instruments-386012.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.