Global Gaming Almanac 2019 & Online Subscription with Gaming Revenue Data by Gaming Type Per Country
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Almanac - 2019 edition" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Complete Overview of Gambling Worldwide
- Covers every world gaming jurisdiction with market summaries, financial data, statistics and profiles of properties, owners and regulators.
- Provides market, financial, legal, and regulatory information about land-based and online gambling in 280+ regions and jurisdictions around the globe.
- Will help you gather world market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends.
Global Gaming Almanac
From a synopsis of each jurisdiction's gaming activities to details on the participating properties and property owners, the Global Gaming Almanac provides a complete and well-organized overview of the gambling market in every country outside the U.S. and Canada.
The Almanac describes each segment of the gaming industry including casino and card room gaming, race wagering, sports betting, commercial bingo, lotteries, charitable gaming, and online gaming. Annual financial statistics are provided in charts and tables along with the historic and current regulatory environment in each jurisdiction, an overview of pending legislation, and major trends. Counts and distribution of gaming properties, devices and tables are given along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies.
The Almanac will help you gather international market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends. As an added bonus, the Almanac appendix provides country-by-country Consumer Price Index (CPI) tables and currency conversion information.
Features
- Coverage of nearly 300 international gaming jurisdictions
- Gaming property counts
- Device and table counts and distribution
- 7,000 international property profiles
- Over 900 property owner profiles
- 700 regulatory agencies
- 2014-2017 gaming revenue data by gaming type per country (available for some jurisdictions)
- 2014-2017 year-over-year gaming revenue growth (available for some jurisdictions)
- Annual taxes collected from gaming activities (available for some jurisdictions)
- Financial data provided in local currencies and in U.S. Dollars
Online Subscription
The Global Gaming Almanac Online Subscription additionally contains:
- Global gaming interactive analysis tool with location and statistical data for all gaming properties outside the U.S. and Canada. Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility.
- Interactive global gaming property maps displaying the locations of every gaming property outside the U.S. and Canada.
- More than 1,900 annual reports covering international (non U.S. and Canadian) gaming businesses that publish their financial results.
- Global regulatory agency and commission directory with contact data for 700 regulatory agencies and commissions around the world (outside the US and Canada) with website and e-mail addresses, agency or commission contact names and titles.
- Online access to the current printed Almanac and prior ten editions of the Almanac in searchable electronic format
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Overview of Gaming Worldwide
3. Gaming in Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Comoros
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Runion
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Eastern Cape
- Free State
- Gauteng
- KwaZulu-Natal
- Limpopo
- Mpumalanga
- North West Province
- Northern Cape
- Western Cape
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
4. Gaming in Asia and the Middle East
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Cambodia
- China
- Egypt
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Israel
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- North Korea
- Philippines
- Cagayan Economic Zone and Freeport
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Vietnam
5. Gaming in the Caribbean
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba
- British Virgin Islands
- Curaao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Puerto Rico
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sint Maarten
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- United States Virgin Islands
6. Gaming in Central and South America
- Argentina
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- French Guiana
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Suriname
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
7. Gaming in Europe
- land Islands
- Albania
- Alderney
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Schleswig-Holstein
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
8. Gaming in North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
9. Gaming in Oceania
- Australia
- Australian Capital Territory
- New South Wales
- Northern Territory
- Queensland
- South Australia
- Tasmania
- Victoria
- Western Australia
- Christmas Island
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- French Polynesia
- Marshall Islands
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
- Vanuatu
10. Gaming on Cruise Ships
11. Gaming Property Owners
12. Gaming Properties Ranked by Size
- Gaming Machines
- Table Games
- Poker Tables
- Bingo Seats
- Gaming Positions
- Hotel Rooms
13. Gaming Properties Grouped by Property Type
- Planned
- Under Construction
- Racinos
- Dog Tracks
- Horse Tracks
- Casino Cruises
- Cruise Ships
14. Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- A & S Leisure Group Ltd.
- Administradora Mexicana de Hipodromo S.A. de C.V.
- Admiral Casino Technology S.A.
- Admiral Casinos & Entertainment AG
- Admiral International Casinos d.o.o.
- AHM Automaten Verleih und Vertriebs GmbH
- Alexandra Race Club
