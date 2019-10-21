Global Gaming Almanac 2019 & Online Subscription with Gaming Revenue Data by Gaming Type Per Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Almanac - 2019 edition" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Complete Overview of Gambling Worldwide

Covers every world gaming jurisdiction with market summaries, financial data, statistics and profiles of properties, owners and regulators.

Provides market, financial, legal, and regulatory information about land-based and online gambling in 280+ regions and jurisdictions around the globe.

Will help you gather world market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends.

Global Gaming Almanac



From a synopsis of each jurisdiction's gaming activities to details on the participating properties and property owners, the Global Gaming Almanac provides a complete and well-organized overview of the gambling market in every country outside the U.S. and Canada.



The Almanac describes each segment of the gaming industry including casino and card room gaming, race wagering, sports betting, commercial bingo, lotteries, charitable gaming, and online gaming. Annual financial statistics are provided in charts and tables along with the historic and current regulatory environment in each jurisdiction, an overview of pending legislation, and major trends. Counts and distribution of gaming properties, devices and tables are given along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies.



The Almanac will help you gather international market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends. As an added bonus, the Almanac appendix provides country-by-country Consumer Price Index (CPI) tables and currency conversion information.



Features

Coverage of nearly 300 international gaming jurisdictions

Gaming property counts

Device and table counts and distribution

7,000 international property profiles

Over 900 property owner profiles

700 regulatory agencies

2014-2017 gaming revenue data by gaming type per country (available for some jurisdictions)

2014-2017 year-over-year gaming revenue growth (available for some jurisdictions)

Annual taxes collected from gaming activities (available for some jurisdictions)

Financial data provided in local currencies and in U.S. Dollars

Online Subscription



The Global Gaming Almanac Online Subscription additionally contains:

Global gaming interactive analysis tool with location and statistical data for all gaming properties outside the U.S. and Canada. Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility.

Interactive global gaming property maps displaying the locations of every gaming property outside the U.S. and Canada.

More than 1,900 annual reports covering international (non U.S. and Canadian) gaming businesses that publish their financial results.

Global regulatory agency and commission directory with contact data for 700 regulatory agencies and commissions around the world (outside the US and Canada) with website and e-mail addresses, agency or commission contact names and titles.

Online access to the current printed Almanac and prior ten editions of the Almanac in searchable electronic format

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Overview of Gaming Worldwide



3. Gaming in Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Comoros

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Runion

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

South Africa Eastern Cape Free State Gauteng KwaZulu-Natal Limpopo Mpumalanga North West Province Northern Cape Western Cape

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

4. Gaming in Asia and the Middle East

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Cambodia

China

Egypt

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Lebanon

Macau

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

North Korea

Philippines Cagayan Economic Zone and Freeport

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

5. Gaming in the Caribbean

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

British Virgin Islands

Curaao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Haiti

Jamaica

Martinique

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sint Maarten

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

United States Virgin Islands

6. Gaming in Central and South America

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

French Guiana

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

7. Gaming in Europe

land Islands

Albania

Alderney

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany Schleswig-Holstein

Gibraltar

Greece

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

8. Gaming in North America

Canada

Mexico

United States

9. Gaming in Oceania

Australia Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Northern Territory Queensland South Australia Tasmania Victoria Western Australia Christmas Island Cook Islands Fiji French Polynesia Marshall Islands Nauru New Caledonia New Zealand Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Palau Papua New Guinea Samoa Solomon Islands Vanuatu



10. Gaming on Cruise Ships



11. Gaming Property Owners



12. Gaming Properties Ranked by Size

Gaming Machines

Table Games

Poker Tables

Bingo Seats

Gaming Positions

Hotel Rooms

13. Gaming Properties Grouped by Property Type

Planned

Under Construction

Racinos

Dog Tracks

Horse Tracks

Casino Cruises

Cruise Ships

14. Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology

Companies Mentioned



A & S Leisure Group Ltd.

Administradora Mexicana de Hipodromo S.A. de C.V.

Admiral Casino Technology S.A.

Admiral Casinos & Entertainment AG

Admiral International Casinos d.o.o.

AHM Automaten Verleih und Vertriebs GmbH

Alexandra Race Club

