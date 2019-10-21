Outlook on Latin America's Switchgear Market, 2019 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Switchgear Market (2019-2025): By Voltage, By Applications, By Types, By Insulation Type, By Applications, By Insulation Type, By Applications, By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, Latin America Switchgear Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by types, by insulation type, by applications, and by countries including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and the Rest of Latin America. The Latin America switchgear market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Latin America switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Latin America switchgear market is anticipated to grow over the coming years, on account of the extensive installation of renewable-based electricity power plants in the region. This is due to the favourable geographical location of ta he region for solar, wind and hydro power projects. Furthermore, there is a surge in the influx of foreign investment that would support the expansion plans of the electricity transmission network in remote areas in the region along with the deployment of smart grid solutions to support electric-based transportation networks in countries such as Mexico and Argentina.

Strengthening infrastructure across multiple sectors, such as power utilities, oil & gas, mining, and construction in the region would propel the growth of the switchgear market during the forecast period. Further, the construction of several new commercial and non-commercial projects, all of which have switchgear as a prominent component of their electrical infrastructure. This would, therefore, result in high demand for switchgear in the Latin American region during the forecast period.



Brazil and Mexico acquire the majority of the revenue share in the overall switchgear market of Latin America, owing to a considerable amount of investments in the renewable sector of the respective countries.



Markets Covered



By Voltages

Low Voltage (<1.1 KV)

By Types

MCB

MCCB

C&R

ACB

COS

Others (Distribution Boards, RCB, ELCB)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

Others (Transportation Infrastructure etc.)

Medium Voltage (1.1 KV - 36 KV)

By Insulations

Air Insulated Switchgear

Gas Insulated Switchgear

Other Insulated Switchgear (Hybrid, Oil)

Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Switchgear Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric

Legrand S.A.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TSEA Participacoes S.A.

WEG S.A.

