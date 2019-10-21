The Business Survey 2019: Business Transformation & Automation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business Survey 2019: Business Transformation and Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on a survey of nearly 3,000 businesses of different sizes across 10 countries in 1Q 2019.

The report highlights the key findings that relate to technology-driven business transformations and automation. It also assesses the importance of various elements of businesses' technology strategies in achieving growth objectives. Finally, the report identifies the types of service providers that businesses prefer to work with when implementing their technology initiatives.



The report provides:

Data on businesses' priority areas for digitalisation (categorised as related to finance and planning, marketing and sales or talent and HR)

An analysis of which elements of businesses' technology strategies are critical to achieving their growth goals, including office devices, on-premises infrastructure and new business technologies including cloud and AI

An overview of businesses' preferred partners for implementing new technology initiatives, including telecoms operators

