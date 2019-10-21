Republic Media Network & EbixCash Partner to Present the World’s First Brand-integrated News Studio

/EIN News/ -- NOIDA, India and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint press release today, Republic Media Network, India’s Number 1 news network, and EbixCash, India’s largest financial exchange disruptor, announced the world’s first brand-integrated news studio – the EbixCash Studio.

EbixCash is a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) that today transacts $18 Billion in Gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platforms, besides being a end-to-end services market leader in the financial exchange industry.

With this unique tie-up, EbixCash has partnered with the largest studio in the country with 6,000 square feet of space - a first in news television industry across the world, wherein a news channel and a brand seamlessly integrate to rebrand a studio. As a part of this path-breaking strategy, breaking news, interviews, round-the-clock bulletins, and customized news integrations will be delivered from the EbixCash studios, which will enable the brand to penetrate over 100 million homes. EbixCash Studio will mark high visibility across all the platforms of Republic Media Network - Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic HD OTT, and Republic World.

The exclusive and high-visibility opportunity ensures that the EbixCash brand will get direct and high-impact visibility each time the news is presented from the EbixCash studio at Republic Media Network. The pathbreaking partnership is a first across the world and will change how news brands integrate with advertisers.

Republic Media Network has become the number 1 news network within a span of 2 years and has been at the forefront of merging technology, innovation, and high-quality content. The market leader in English news has now innovated to join hands with the Robin Raina-led financial disruptor EbixCash, in what promises to change the status quo across the media industry.

With 6000 square-foot broadcasting space, Republic Media Network studios provide ample branding innovation- conducive for the brands to create breakthrough integration which goes beyond the traditional means. Republic Media Network has ideated a straightforward method to deliver EbixCash’s brand image to potential customers, while heightening brand recognition and brand awareness.

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Republic Media Network said, “At Republic, we always work to break barriers and do something innovative. With the first-ever Brand Studio partnership, we are excited to bring a top-notch experience for the viewers and redefine the way the entire world sees brand partnerships.”

Robin Raina, Founder - EbixCash and Chairman & CEO of Ebix Group of Companies said, “The seamless integration of brand and news as we join our hands with Republic is going to be the next big thing in the world of brand-media collaborations. The Brand Studio partnership takes forward our like-minded ideologies of being end-to-end players and paves way for a multitude of opportunities for the both of us. This is something that has never happened before, and we are eagerly looking forward to it.”

Vikas Khanchandani, Group CEO of Republic Media Network said, “Republic Media Network has created the world’s first brand-integrated news studio. I am confident that what we have conceived as a brand idea will soon become an industry breakthrough. Being a technology-driven media publisher, we strive to deliver new age experiences for our clients. Considering the large reach and high engagement of Republic Media Network, our partnership will drive immense visibility and impact for EbixCash."

About Republic Media Network

Republic Media Network has carved a niche amongst the discerning viewers of English & Hindi news in this country. Its impact in terms of meaningful news has ensconced the channels amongst the leading news networks. With a combined weekly reach of 90 Million viewers, Republic Media Network leads ahead of the pack. It not only has been topping viewership across India, but also enjoys a wide viewership among Indians and South Asians living in Canada, MENA Region, UK and New Zealand, with plans of expanding to USA and Africa by end of 2019.

About EbixCash

An Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) group initiative, EbixCash is emerging as one of the leading financial exchanges in India. With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets.

EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. The Company has also signed an agreement to acquire Yatra Online subject to regulatory and Yatra shareholder approvals. Once that acquisition is complete, EbixCash’s leadership in the corporate, B2B, luxury and MICE businesses would be unrivaled by any player in the Indian markets.

CONTACT: Darren Joseph IR@ebix.com or +1 678 281 2027 David Collins or Chris Eddy Catalyst Global + 1 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com



