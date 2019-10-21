There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,017 in the last 365 days.

Global LNG Market Analysis by Liquefaction Technology, End-user Application, Region and Country, 2013-2019 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Market - Analysis By Liquefaction Technology, By End User Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the global LNG market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand of electricity and increasing awareness of natural gas potential to alleviate pollution, reduce carbon emission and provide energy access.

Asia-Pacific LNG market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.4% during 2018-2023, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan, South Korea in forecast period. Market of LNG is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global LNG Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global LNG Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

  • Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) - Size, Growth, Forecast
  • Analysis By Liquefaction Technology - AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others
  • By End User Application - Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, iddle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis - India, Japan, China, South Korea, United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Turkey, France

Other Report Highlights

  • Global Trade Analysis
  • Market Share Analysis
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • Porter Five Force Analysis
  • Policy and Regulatory Landscape
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Company Analysis - Gazprom, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Qatargas, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Engie, Equinor, ConocoPhillips

