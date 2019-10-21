Global LNG Market Analysis by Liquefaction Technology, End-user Application, Region and Country, 2013-2019 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Market - Analysis By Liquefaction Technology, By End User Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report, the global LNG market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand of electricity and increasing awareness of natural gas potential to alleviate pollution, reduce carbon emission and provide energy access.



Asia-Pacific LNG market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.4% during 2018-2023, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan, South Korea in forecast period. Market of LNG is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global LNG Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report



Global LNG Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Liquefaction Technology - AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others

By End User Application - Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, iddle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Global Trade Analysis

Market Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Gazprom, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Qatargas, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Engie, Equinor, ConocoPhillips

