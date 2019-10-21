Eagle Law Offices, PS Is Proud To Announce Significant Accomplishments For 2018-2019

Paul F. Eagle

In summer 2018, Paul F. Eagle was appointed a pro tempore Family Law Court Commissioner, and he completed Judicial Fellows training in spring 2019.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judicial Fellows training is designed to help provide legal professionals with the practical knowledge they need to become exceptional judges. It is a two-day intensive workshop taught by sitting judges, appointing authorities, and minority bar association judicial evaluation committee members. Topics covered are judicial ethics, how to prepare for a judicial campaign, and the judicial appointment process and how to serve as a judge well.

This is just the latest step in Mr. Eagle’s quest to provide quality legal representation for his clients.

As a pro tempore Family Law Court Commissioner for King County Superior Court, Mr. Eagle frequently sits on the bench and adjudicates family law matters when the sitting Court Commissioners are unavailable.

Mr. Eagle is committed to providing citizens of Western Washington with the best representation possible. Paul F. Eagle and his team of legal professionals work hard for his clients. He is proud to improve his ability and expand his knowledge - and he looks forward to still further growth in 2020 and beyond.

Situated in the heart of downtown Seattle, Mr. Eagle’s law firm, Eagle Law Offices, PS, aggressively represents clients primarily in family law matters. His law firm motto, 'Come talk to me; I can help,' is personified in every client he represents. Paul F. Eagle had plenty of practice in fighting for what he believes is right. The youngest of 13 children, Mr. Eagle learned at a young age to stand up for himself and others. Since his admission to the Washington State Bar in 1993, his background serves him well and continues to be a boon as he works to represent clients throughout Washington State. With almost three decades of experience practicing law, there is little that Mr. Eagle has not seen and his dedication to clients never waivers.

For more information about Mr. Eagle and his law firm, Eagle Law Offices, PS, please visit http://www.eaglelawoffices.com or even email him directly at paul@eaglelawoffices.com. "Come talk to me; I can help."



