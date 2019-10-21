PLUS Products Bolsters Research Expertise with the Addition of Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ari Mackler

In the newly formed position, Mackler will lead evidenced-based edible cannabis research efforts across the entire PLUS Products portfolio of products

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced the addition of Dr. Ari Mackler as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Mackler brings 20 years of medical affairs, communications, and research experience in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer goods industries.



Prior to joining PLUS, Mackler was vice president of clinical development for The Wonderful Company, where he led health & wellness initiatives to help establish the business as a global branded products leader. He also held previous positions with the multinational pharmaceutical company Merck & Co, the Almond Board of California, the International Tree Nut Council, the Nutritional Research & Education Foundation, and Stem Cell Resource.

Dr. Mackler’s position at PLUS will allow him to pursue research relationships and clinical trials with academic institutions and private partners in an effort to expand and contribute to consumer understanding of cannabis and the benefits it may provide. He will join an existing team of experts at PLUS that includes Michelin-star sous chefs, chemists, and food manufacturing experts who together have helped develop the number one and two best-selling cannabis products in the California1.

“Dr. Mackler has a long history of helping consumer product companies share a clear and scientifically backed narrative around product benefits. Cannabis is a performance category, and the most successful brands will be those that understand and are able to clearly communicate why their products work. There are few researchers of Dr. Mackler’s caliber in the cannabis industry today, and we believe he will play an invaluable role not only for PLUS, but as a though leader within the industry,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-Founder and CEO.

“I have been intrigued by cannabis for years and saw a huge opportunity to apply my scientific and consumer products background for PLUS to help validate and articulate how their products may help people live better lives,” stated Mackler. “I also believe scientifically-based education is vital to the future of the industry, and PLUS has focused their business processes in a way that ensures science is at the center of their product development DNA.”

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis infused edibles are available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis infused gummies are currently available several Las Vegas dispensaries, including 3 Medmen locations, and are expected to be rolled out to dispensaries across Nevada in the coming weeks.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS recently announced a line of 100% Hemp CBD infused gummies. They are available for purchase at plusproducts.com nationwide.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Dr. Mackler's pursuit of research relationships and clinical trials with academic institutions and private partners; and the expectation that PLUS cannabis infused gummies are expected to be in dispensaries across Nevada in the coming weeks.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



