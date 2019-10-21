Global Automotive Sensors Market by Vehicle Type, Application, Region & Country, 2014-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Sensors Market: Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), By Application (Powertrain, Body and Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Sensors Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of the Global Automotive Sensors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Automotive Sensors Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Passenger Vehicles and Powertrain are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced demand for fuel efficient, low emission vehicles by growing number of families globally backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Automotive Sensors Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include growing focus of Automobile manufacturers on expanding their product portfolio and manufacturing of vehicles that emit less pollution so as to comply with the government standards clubbed with expedition of infrastructure projects by government in the region will be infusing a decent market growth in the Global Automotive Sensors Market during the period.



Scope of the Report

Global Automotive Sensors Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Automotive Sensors Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Automotive Sensors Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Automotive Sensors Market - Size and Growth

By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies (US), Delphi Automotive (UK), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Autoliv, NXP Semiconductors (US).

