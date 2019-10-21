Global $708M Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Review 2017-2018 with Forecasts to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market (2019 Edition): Analysis By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics Industry, Others): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global cannabidiol market was valued at USD 708.55 million for the year 2018.



The report analyses the global cannabidiol Market for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over recent years, cannabidiol market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rise in demand of cannabidiol, rapid legalization across countries globally, growing acceptance and awareness among consumers regarding therapeutic effect of cannabidiol etc.



In addition, increasing investment, escalating number of cannabidiol manufactures, introduction of CBD infused cosmetic product etc. is anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, strict regulation regarding the legalization of cannabidiol and illegal market of cannabidiol has been hindering the market growth.



Scope of the Report



Global Cannabidiol Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Regional Markets- North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, Australia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Mary's Medicinals, Medical Marijuana, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Folium Biosciences

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Cannabidiol (CBD): Product Outlook



5. Global Cannabidiol Market Outlook



6. Global Cannabidiol Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Cannabidiol Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing awareness and acceptance of cannabidiol among consumers

6.1.2 Escalating number of cannabidiol Manufacturers

6.1.3 Improving disposable income and introduction of new products.

6.1.4 Enormous health benefits and potency of cannabidiol

6.2 Global cannabidiol Market Restraints

6.2.1 Strict regulations against usage of cannabidiol

6.2.2 Escalating recreational use of cannabidiol

6.3 Global cannabidiol Market Trends

6.3.1 Government legalizing the production and consumption of Cannabis

6.3.2 Emerging cannabidiol infused food and beverage products



7. Porter's Five Force Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market



8. SWOT Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market



9. Global Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis



10. Global Cannabidiol Market - Segment Analysis

10.1 By Source (2018,2024)

10.1.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Source (hemp): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.1.2Global cannabidiol Market, By Source (marijuana): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.2 By Application (2018,2024)

10.2.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Pharmaceuticals: 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.2.2 Global cannabidiol Market, By Cosmetic : 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.2.3 Global cannabidiol Market, By Others : 2017-2024 (USD Million)



11. Global Cannabidiol Market: Regional Analysis

11.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Regional Share, By Value (2018,2024)



12. North America Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis

12.1 North America cannabidiol Market, By Value 2017-2024



13. North America Cannabidiol Market: Segmental Analysis

13.1. North America medical cannabis Market, By Source , By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)

13.2 North America medical cannabis Market, By Application , By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)



14. United States Cannabidiol Market: Country Analysis



15. Canada Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis



16. Europe Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis



17. Europe Cannabidiol Market: Segment Analysis



18. Germany Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis



19. Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis



20. Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Market: Segment Analysis



21. Australia Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis



22. Rest of the World Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis 2017-2024



23. Company Profiles

23.1 Mary's Medicinals

23.2 Medical Marijuana Inc.

23.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

23.4 Aphria Inc.

23.5 Folium Biosciences



