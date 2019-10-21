Global $708M Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Review 2017-2018 with Forecasts to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market (2019 Edition): Analysis By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics Industry, Others): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global cannabidiol market was valued at USD 708.55 million for the year 2018.
The report analyses the global cannabidiol Market for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Over recent years, cannabidiol market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rise in demand of cannabidiol, rapid legalization across countries globally, growing acceptance and awareness among consumers regarding therapeutic effect of cannabidiol etc.
In addition, increasing investment, escalating number of cannabidiol manufactures, introduction of CBD infused cosmetic product etc. is anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, strict regulation regarding the legalization of cannabidiol and illegal market of cannabidiol has been hindering the market growth.
Scope of the Report
Global Cannabidiol Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana
- Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others
Regional Markets- North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana
- Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others
Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, Australia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Cannabidiol Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana
- Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Company Analysis - Mary's Medicinals, Medical Marijuana, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Folium Biosciences
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Cannabidiol (CBD): Product Outlook
5. Global Cannabidiol Market Outlook
6. Global Cannabidiol Market Dynamics
6.1 Global Cannabidiol Market Drivers
6.1.1 Growing awareness and acceptance of cannabidiol among consumers
6.1.2 Escalating number of cannabidiol Manufacturers
6.1.3 Improving disposable income and introduction of new products.
6.1.4 Enormous health benefits and potency of cannabidiol
6.2 Global cannabidiol Market Restraints
6.2.1 Strict regulations against usage of cannabidiol
6.2.2 Escalating recreational use of cannabidiol
6.3 Global cannabidiol Market Trends
6.3.1 Government legalizing the production and consumption of Cannabis
6.3.2 Emerging cannabidiol infused food and beverage products
7. Porter's Five Force Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market
8. SWOT Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market
9. Global Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis
10. Global Cannabidiol Market - Segment Analysis
10.1 By Source (2018,2024)
10.1.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Source (hemp): 2017-2024 (USD Million)
10.1.2Global cannabidiol Market, By Source (marijuana): 2017-2024 (USD Million)
10.2 By Application (2018,2024)
10.2.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Pharmaceuticals: 2017-2024 (USD Million)
10.2.2 Global cannabidiol Market, By Cosmetic : 2017-2024 (USD Million)
10.2.3 Global cannabidiol Market, By Others : 2017-2024 (USD Million)
11. Global Cannabidiol Market: Regional Analysis
11.1 Global cannabidiol Market, By Regional Share, By Value (2018,2024)
12. North America Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis
12.1 North America cannabidiol Market, By Value 2017-2024
13. North America Cannabidiol Market: Segmental Analysis
13.1. North America medical cannabis Market, By Source , By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)
13.2 North America medical cannabis Market, By Application , By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)
14. United States Cannabidiol Market: Country Analysis
15. Canada Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis
16. Europe Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis
17. Europe Cannabidiol Market: Segment Analysis
18. Germany Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis
19. Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis
20. Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Market: Segment Analysis
21. Australia Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis
22. Rest of the World Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis 2017-2024
23. Company Profiles
23.1 Mary's Medicinals
23.2 Medical Marijuana Inc.
23.3 Canopy Growth Corporation
23.4 Aphria Inc.
23.5 Folium Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5iib0j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.