Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis 2014-2024 | by Product Type, Material, Application, Region and Country

The Dermal Fillers market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global dermal fillers market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global dermal fillers market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Market Insights



Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with dermal fillers by key players including Allergan, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Teoxane Laboratories, Suneva Medical, Advanced Aesthetics, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction - and as a result of continuous technological advancements, a wide variety of soft tissue fillers are available in the market.

Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing popularity of non-invasive cosmetic treatments have also been instrumental in driving the global demand for dermal fillers.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, material as well as the application area. On the basis of product type, the segment of biodegradable fillers has been dominating the global market and is also anticipated to witness growth at a noteworthy rate.



Amongst the regions, North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global dermal fillers market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include the presence of a vast consumer base, significant improvements in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.



Scope of the Report



Global Dermal Fillers Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Dermal Fillers Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable)

By Material (Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-l-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, PMMA, and Others)

By Application (Facial Line Correction, Lip Enhancement, and Others)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Dermal Fillers Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable)

By Material (Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-l-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, PMMA, and Others)

By Application (Facial Line Correction, Lip Enhancement, and Others)

Country Analysis - U.S, Canada, Italy, France, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Dermal Fillers Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Recent Developments, Dermal Fillers Market

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Allergan, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Advanced Aesthetics Technologies, Suneva Medical, AQTIS Medical, Teoxane Laboratories, Bioha Laboratories, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., and Laboratoires Vivacy

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Dermal Fillers Market Outlook



5. Global Dermal Fillers Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Dermal Fillers Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Dermal Fillers Market By Product Type

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global Non-Biodegradable Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Non-Biodegradable Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2 Global Dermal Fillers Market: Analysis By Material

6.2.1 Global Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.2 Global Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.3 Global Poly-l-Lactic Acid Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Poly-l-Lactic Acid Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Global Calcium Hydroxylapatite Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Global Calcium Hydroxylapatite Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.7 Global PMMA Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.8 Global PMMA Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.9 Other Global Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.10 Other Global Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 Global Dermal Fillers Market: Analysis By Application

6.3.1 Global Facial Line Correction Dermal Fillers Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global Facial Line Correction Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.3 Global Lip Enhancement Dermal Fillers Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.4 Global Lip Enhancement Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Other Global Dermal Fillers Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Other Global Dermal Filler Market, By Value (2019-2024)



7. Global Dermal Fillers Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Dermal Fillers Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Dermal Fillers Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Dermal Fillers Market: Country Analysis (US and Canada)

7.4 Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Country Analysis (Italy and France)

7.6 APAC Dermal Fillers Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Dermal Fillers Market: Country Analysis (India and China)

7.8 RoW Dermal Fillers Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Global Dermal Fillers Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Dermal Fillers Market Drivers

8.2 Global Dermal Fillers Market Restraints



9. Global Dermal Fillers Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape: FDA Approved Dermal Fillers in the Market



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Allergan

14.2 Galderma

14.3 Merz Aesthetics

14.4 Advanced Aesthetics Technologies

14.5 Suneva Medical

14.6 AQTIS Medical

14.7 Teoxane Laboratories

14.8 Bioha Laboratories

14.9 Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

14.10 Laboratoires Vivacy



