AllyO Co-Founder to Tackle the Battle of the Bots at UNLEASH World 2019

WHO:

Sahil Sahni, co-founder of AllyO, the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform

WHAT:

Will present during “The Battle of the Interview Bots: Fair or Foul?” at UNLEASH World 2019.

WHEN:

October 22 – 23, 2019

“The Battle of the Interview Bots: Fair or Foul?” is on the schedule for October 23 at 2:45 p.m. CEST.

WHERE:

Paris Convention Centre

1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

75015 Paris, France

DETAILS:

In HR and recruiting, bots supplement and complement the work done by humans, delivering distinct benefits to these functions. During UNLEASH World 2019, AllyO co-founder Sahil Sahni will join a panel discussion about current best practices and future potential for bot technology, and show off AllyO’s full capabilities. Sahni and his fellow participants will debate the strengths, weaknesses and ultimate reality of these bot-based algorithms as they relate to achieving an unbiased recruitment strategy.

UNLEASH World 2019 is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees. For event details and registration information, visit https://unleashgroup.io .

About AllyO

AllyO is the technology company behind the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO’s whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors including Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

