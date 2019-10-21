Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces New U.S. Patent For Tilsotolimod Through September 2037

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA), or the Company, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue on November 5, 2019 U.S. Patent No. 10,10,463,686 entitled “Immune Modulation With TLR9 Agonists For Cancer Treatment,” which includes the Company’s investigational therapy tilsotolimod (IMO-2125).



The patent includes 24 claims directed to methods of treating melanoma with intratumoral administration of tilsotolimod in combination with certain immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies including CTLA-4, PD-1 or PD-L1 proteins. The patent provides exclusivity through September 2037.

“We are pleased with the continued development of tilsotolimod, including the breadth and duration of our patent portfolio,” said Vincent Milano, Idera’s Chief Executive Officer. “This new patent provides additional intellectual property coverage and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tilsotolimod, patients living with melanoma and innovation.”

About Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125)

Tilsotolimod is a TLR 9 agonist that received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma, in combination with ipilimumab as well as orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of melanoma Stages IIb to IV. It signals the immune system to create and activate cancer-fighting cells (T-cells) to target solid tumors. Currently approved immuno-oncology treatments, specifically check-point inhibitors, provide benefit for some patients, but these therapies are limited in patients whose immune responses are missing or weak. Intratumoral injections with tilsotolimod are designed to selectively enable the tumor-specific T-cells to recognize and attack cancers that remained elusive and unrecognized by the immune system exposed to checkpoint inhibitors alone, while limiting toxicity or impact on healthy cells in the body.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunomodulatory platforms, Idera’s TLR agonist development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com .

Idera Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property, cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, clinical trials, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: whether the Company’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s continuing operations and the further development of the Company’s programs for the period anticipated; whether interim results from a clinical trial, such as the preliminary results reported in this release, will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials such as the results described in this release will be indicative of the results that will be generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or through the clinical trial process when anticipated or at all or warrant submission for regulatory approval; whether such products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether, if the Company's products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; whether the Company's collaborations will be successful; and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk factors" in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Contact:



Robert A. Doody, Jr.

SVP, Investor Relations & Communications

Phone (484) 348-1677

rdoody@iderapharma.com



