In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The World In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is all set to witness a considerable growth following the growing air traffic along with upgrading old equipment used in the aircraft. Initially, IFE services have attained a significant advantage and are considered as one of the essential factors for selection flights among the passenger. A perfect and high-quality IFE system can attract the customers and help the service providers to establish decent goodwill in the market. This has created a considerable demand for IFE in the global market.

Previously, in the aircraft industry, IFE services were provided through smoking rooms, food & beverages, and musical equipment. Technological advancement along with changing patterns in consumer behavior has helped the aircraft service providers to offer amusement through video and audio devices. An increase in long-distance flights is a primary factor that will significantly contribute to the growing IFE system demand. This, in turns will propel the global IFE market in the coming years. Besides, growth of aircraft industry can also be a major driving factor.

The new market report suggests that the global revenue of IFE increased from 2013’s USD 1989.8 million to 3649 million USD in the year 2017. During that time, the compound annual growth rate was recorded at 16.4 percent. The global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of about 13.8 percent. In the year 2019, the total IFE market size was USD 3650 million. But experts have predicted that by the end of 2024, it would reach 7890 million.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The World In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and geography. Based on the product type, it can be split into IFE Connectivity & Communication, IFE Content, and IFE Hardware. The market report indicates that the hardware market segment will witness the largest IFE market share from 2019 to 2024. The reason behind this can be increasing installation of embedded screens and other IFE devices. However, other product segmentations also play a great role in growth of IFE market. Considering IFE’s application, it can be segmented into Widebody Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, and Other.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market can be segmented into different regions who are dominating the global market. They are North America (Mexico, the United States, and Canada), Europe (the UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Russia), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and others) and Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa). It is expected that the North America region will witness maximum market revenue in the coming years as this region houses some major aviation companies. The Asia Pacific region will enjoy faster growth owing to growing investments in different airport projects.

Latest Industry News

Panasonic Avionics joined Lufthansa to introduce a satellite-based broadband technology.

In February 2018, Safran purchased Zodiac Aerospace to expand its aircraft equipment services. Recently, Safran announced that it will open its new Research & Development center in Valence. The new R&D center will focus on developing advanced electric aircraft and technology for electronics.

