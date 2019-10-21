HD Map Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The maps offer a lot of benefits, such as information about conditions of reading, weather forecasts, and more. All such benefits have increased the demand for such maps. It has been observed that most of the rural areas in major developing countries, like China, Japan, Brazil, and India don’t have autonomous vehicle services. Besides, high definition maps will not be able to detect the traffic condition and location in rural areas. However, manufacturers are now taking steps to start such services in rural areas. This will trigger the market growth.

High definition maps are enjoying faster traction owing to the increasing awareness of advanced technology, which is helping people by providing them with accurate navigation. It is true that HD Map is one of the most crucial parts of the autonomous vehicle and number of such vehicles is now gradually increasing. This has increased the demand for high definition maps. Furthermore, the demand is also being propelled by the increasing popularity of app-based online cab services, for example, Uber, Ola, and others.

The high definition maps offer detailed information about lane slope, roll data, curvature, road traffic level, road shape, and more. These are quite important in driving services. Besides, rising awareness about advanced technology and use of internet services are propelling the market. The maps are widely used to get perfect navigation and help the drivers to arrive at the desired location. The rising demand for self-driving vehicles is set to boost the growth of the global HD Map market in the coming years.



Segmentation Analysis

The world HD Map market is divided on the basis of product type, end-users or application, and geography. Based on product type or component, it is split into IMU- Inertial Measurement Unit, Cameras, Positioning systems and LiDAR. The report suggests that LiDAR and Camera market segment will dominate the market as they play an essential role in the vehicles. Now, considering end-users or applications, the market is split into ADAS, Autonomous vehicles, sensor vendors, internet firms, automobile makers, and others. It is predicted that the automobile and autonomous vehicle segment is anticipated to witness maximum market share as the demand for self-driving cars is growing.

Based on geography, the World HD Map market is split into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In the year 2016, the North America region held the maximum market share. So, it is expected that this region will hold the top position during the forecast period. On the other side, the Asia Pacific region will witness a grow at a higher compound annual growth rate in the coming years. The reason behind this can be growing adoption of latest technology in automobile industry. Besides, most of consumers depend on online car rental services. So, this will further drive the market.

Latest Market News

In September 2019, TomTom informed that the company’s navigation has successfully integrated with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform. Data related to navigation usage and diagnosis now can be sent to Microsoft Azure from the vehicle. The automakers then can utilize the data to deliver tailored services and come up with better engineering and mapping decisions.

