HIV Treatment & Diagnosis Market 2025

HIV Treatment & Diagnosis Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



The global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) diagnosis & treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % during 2019-2025. The HIV impact on the immune system of human body and weakens the individual defense system against any infections. It attacks & destroys a type of white blood cell, T-helper cell and replicates. Its produces have several copies of itself inside these white blood cells. Progressively the immune system becomes weak to any kind of infections. This condition and situation is known as acquired deficiency syndrome (AIDS). According to world health organization (WHO), it is a main global public health issue. In 2015, 1.2 million people died with HIV related infections across the globe and approximately 36.8 million people are currently suffering from HIV. As a result, the global HIV diagnosis and treatment market is rapidly growing, and continuously working on trials for the proper diagnosis followed by treatment. The market for HIV diagnosis and treatment market is growing at the pace, and also the increasing occurrence of HIV/AIDS infection globally boosting is the market, also government taking initiatives diagnosis and treatment and increasing in blood donations and blood transfusions and increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS. One of the major reason for the increase in the number of HIV infection across the globe, includes, changing lifestyle, injection drug usage, and lack of awareness and unprotected sex in some region. A prime factor driving the market for HIV diagnosis and treatment market is government and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) efforts to initiate against HIV/AIDS.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cipla

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

HIV prevalence in Africa, specifically in Southern region is very high as compared to North African region. Approximately 1 out of 4 is suffering from HIV. Southern and Eastern region of Africa has one of the highest prevalence rate of HIV, about 19 million people have HIV. While HIV prevalence is low in North Africa but the number of cases of HIV are increasing rapidly. There is no cure for HIV but drugs manufacturing companies are investing huge money in R&D to develop drugs for HIV.

Over 3000 patients were died in sub Saharan Africa due to HIV in 2015. Following 10 countries from Africa consists of 80% of total HIV burden which are South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mozambique, United Republic of Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

This report focuses on HIV Diagnosis & Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HIV Diagnosis & Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect

The HIV diagnosis & treatment market was segmented majorly on the basis of type, product, treatment, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is further segmented into antibody tests, viral identification assays, cd4 testing, viral load testing, and early infant diagnostics. Antibody tests have a largest market share in the diagnosis of AID. On the basis of product, HIV diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into assays and kits & reagents, instruments and software & service. In product segment, the product assays and kits is anticipated to lead the growth of the global HIV diagnosis & treatment market during the next few years. On the basis of treatment HIV diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into protease inhibitors (PIS), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIS), nucleoside or nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIS), entry or fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors and others. In the treatment segment, the protease inhibitors (PIS) are the main treatment for the t global HIV Diagnosis & Treatment Market.

Geographical insights

Market segmentation:

1. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by type

2. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by product

3. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by treatment

4. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by user

