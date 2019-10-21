Vestiaire Collective Expands International Ecommerce with the Descartes CustomsInfo™ Solution

/EIN News/ -- ANTONY, France, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX ) (TSX: DSG ), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Vestiaire Collective, the leading, global community-driven platform for desirable pre-owned fashion, is using the cloud-based Descartes CustomsInfoTM solution to support classification determinations and reduce duty spend as it expands international ecommerce operations outside of Europe.



“With a substantially growing catalogue, we wanted to expand beyond the borders of the EU,” explained Charles Bellois, Director of Operations at Vestiaire Collective. “Until now, our fixed-price operating model has prevented us from opening up certain countries to ecommerce. Thanks to Descartes CustomsInfo and the precise landed cost calculations it allows, our catalogue is now available in 21 new countries, such as South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.”

With a sizable database of over 6 million global trade reference documents and advanced HS code search capabilities, Descartes CustomsInfo is a comprehensive international trade research solution for compliance professionals. Using the solution, Vestiaire Collective has a central point of access into a robust, up-to-date repository of trade content, from classification to valuation, special trade programs and more, for over 175 countries worldwide. The company can calculate the customs duties and taxes applicable to an online purchase and display these in real-time to consumers. This provides customers with full transparency into the total purchase cost during the order process. Duties and taxes are calculated automatically according to the countries of the customer and the seller, and the composition of the product, allowing Vestiaire Collective to better automate customs pre-declarations and significantly improve delivery times.

“We’re pleased to support Vestiaire Collective’s international growth,” said Paul Simon Thomas, SVP, Sales EMENAR at Descartes. “Cross-border ecommerce is constantly expanding amidst a rapidly changing regulatory, tax and duty environment. With an advanced solution that fits diverse international ecommerce businesses, global locations and trade lanes, Descartes is helping exporters and importers improve control over landed cost data and services while they focus on their core business.”

About Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global platform for desirable pre-owned fashion. Curated by its trusted community of fashion lovers, members inspire one another whilst selling and buying unique pieces from each other’s wardrobes. Encouraging consumers to join the circular economy as the sustainable alternative to throw-away fashion, the platform is unique due to its highly engaged community, its rare desirable inventory and its authenticity and quality control process. Launched in Paris in October 2009, Vestiairecollective.com has close to 9 million members across 50 countries worldwide with offices in Paris, London, New York, Milan, Berlin and Hong Kong. Over 40,000 new items are submitted by its community of sellers every week, which enables buyers to search amongst highly coveted and sold out fashion pieces whilst participating in the circular fashion movement.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

