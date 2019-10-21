HFX partners with Cezanne HR to offer Time & Attendance and Rostering to broaden Cezanne’s full HR solution

Cloud-based workforce management solutions support HR teams with end-to-end systems to streamline recruitment, attendance and performance management efficiently

HFX and Cezanne HR will be able to support HR departments as they manage their workforce to meet business demand efficiently and ensure accurate employee compensation and wellbeing.” — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

HERTS, UK, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , the market leading provider of Cloud SaaS Workforce Management Solutions, has announced a new partnership with Cezanne HR , the UK’s primary provider of flexible Cloud HR systems for mid-sized UK & international organisations. HFX’s workforce management solutions connect seamlessly with Cezanne HR’s software and provides a modern, secure cloud HR management offering that covers the full employee lifecycle. The partnership will enable the two companies to provide organisations with fully integrated systems that streamline core HR, recruitment, time & attendance, absence and performance management and career planning activities.HFX’s generation of workforce management solutions can be configured to meet exact requirements, to support unlimited numbers of work patterns and can be integrated with all major HR and payroll systems. Cloud-based, they provide the flexibility and features to support both small and large organisations, and are quick to deploy and easy to manage, reducing the costs of a complex IT infrastructure.Jo Hill, Director at Cezanne HR said; “At Cezanne HR our aim is provide the very best HR system and services and HFX’s pedigree and experience is the perfect complement. Their proven history of developing innovative workforce management systems that integrate with other core HR systems enables us together to provide companies with a complete, seamless end-to-end solution to manage the employee lifecycle.”Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “The HR department today is an integral and strategic part of any organisation. Whether in a large or small organisation, HR is responsible for ensuring the business has the correct number of staff with the right skills and that employees are happy and safe at work. Working together, HFX and Cezanne HR will be able to support HR departments as they manage their workforce to meet business demand efficiently and ensure accurate employee compensation and wellbeing.“Together our solutions enable the automation of key HR processes and integration of performance, attendance and absence data, which enables HR teams to focus on strategic issues, from efficient roster scheduling to meet business needs to career and succession planning.”HFX’s workforce management solutions include Time & Attendance, 3D Rostering, Flexitime, Workforce Optimisation, Access Control, Visitor Registration with clocking both via wall/door mounted devices and via PC, laptop or mobile app. Cezanne HR’s online service includes integrated modules for core HR, recruitment, onboarding, absence and performance management, career and succession planning.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.