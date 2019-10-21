Global Pond Liners Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Pond Liners Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A pond liner can be defined as a geomembrane that can be used to retain liquids where the usage would include the lining of reservoirs, garden ponds, hazardous & nonhazardous surface impoundments, retention basins, and for diverse types of artificial streams in various parks and gardens. The pond liners are vulnerable to sharp objects and hence, these liners need better protection from objects like stones and others. These can puncture the liner and trigger leakage. It can be protected by layers of sand, various types of geotextiles especially products like needle-punched nonwovens and other materials. The process of manufacturing includes significant incorporation of detailing like the need to get edges overlapped and seamed together.

The pond liner manufacturing process includes adhesives, solvents, thermal fusion, and tapes. There are several methods to deploy pond liners. It can be used for both natural and artificial ponds that would help regional players take part in the market. The system allows better understanding of the ecosystem and agriculture. Both segments are triggering hike in the growth chart.

In economies that are based on agriculture, this pond liner plays a crucial role in retaining water and unloading the pond as per the demand. Apart from this the growing demand for better water management and its inclusion in various theme parks and reservoir segments can trigger better growth potential for the market.

Segmentation:

The global market report for the pond liners can be read on the basis of segmentation that includes type and application. These segments hold substantial control over various market influencers that can notably assist in market transformation in the coming years.

By type, the global market report for pond liners can depend on Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester, and Polyethylene.

By application, the market for pond liners can be segmented by potable water, floating baffles, and oil spill containment. The last segment of oil spill containment can gauge better market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific region is getting significant traction due to the growing demand for water conservation in various agrarian economies. These countries are providing thrust by ensuring strong intake of such linings to curb their water crisis and maintain a proper flow of water into their arable lands. In the Middle East & Africa (MEA) due to extreme climate, various countries are adopting such methods to conserve their water and ensure better market percolation for pond linings. North America and Europe are regions known for their extensive contribution to the field using which they would be able to maintain their regional ecological balance substantially.

Industry News:

In recent years, in a country like India, Avana, a strategic business unit that works as a part of the Emmbi Industries, has launched a unique plan to save water in primary states where water crisis is severe. These regions are Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The method of using polymer lining has helped these regions in creating artificial ponds to conserve water for irrigation.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pond Liners in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pond Liners manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGRU

BTL Liners

Carlisle SynTec

Emmbi

GSE Environmental

HongXiang New Geo-Material

HiTech Rubber

Isan Exim Plastomech

Mono Industries

NAUE

Nylex

Maccaferri

Plastika Kritis

Reef Industries

Seaman

Siddhivinayak Plastic

Solmax

Sotrafa

Stephans

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyvinyl Chloride

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Butyl Rubber

Polyurea

Polyester

Polyethylene

Segment by Application

Potable Water

Floating Baffles

Oil Spill Containment

