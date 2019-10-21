Big Data as a Service Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Big Data as a Service – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Market Synopsis:

Data is the primary asset of any organization. In the modern era, massive data is being generated on a daily basis. It has become crucial for an organization to study these data in order to sustain the curve. These factors are expected to encourage the proliferation of the big data as a service market on the global front. This report also presents an observation that the global market is poised to strike a moderate CAGR over the evaluation period. With the increasing popularity of big data analytics, the market is estimated to scale a decent valuation towards the close of the forecast period. Big data analytics leverage cutting-edge algorithms to study trends and patterns. this, in turn, helps in strategizing the growth pattern of an organization. Both large enterprises and SMEs are anticipated to use the service. Thus, big data as a service market is poised to thrive remarkably over the next couple of years.

A rise in applications across industries is projected to prompt the proliferation of the big data as a service market in the foreseeable future. Key players are focusing on the introduction of advanced analytical tools. It is prognosticated to ensure a lucrative growth pattern for the big data as a service market in the upcoming years. Also, the developments of technologies such as AI is anticipated to uplift the status of the big data as a service market in the upcoming years.

Major players in the global Big Data as a Service market include:

MapR Technologies

SAS Institute

Google

Cazena

DataHero

Amazon Web Services

Arcadia Data

Accenture

SAP

Oracle

IBM

SunGard Data Systems

Microsoft Corporation

DataTorrent

Teradata Corporation

Market Segmentation:

by type, the segments of the big data as a service market include - Hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS), data analytics-as-a-service (DAaaS), and data-as-a-service (DaaS).

Application-based segmental analysis of the big data as a service market covers - banking & financial services, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, public sector, media & entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The United States, Japan, Europe, China, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, India, and Southeast Asia are the key segments of the global big data as a service market on the basis of region. The United States is prognosticated to have a considerable shareholding of the global market owing to the presence of a technologically advanced infrastructure. In addition, the presence of global players in the region is likely to favor the big data as a service market in the forthcoming years. Europe is also a growth pocket, which is assessed to exhibit a similar trend in the years to come. China and India are witnessing rapid technological developments owing to strong economic development. These regions are estimated to have remarkable contributions to the global big data as a service market.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Waycare has announced that it has raised USD 7.25 Mn for the improvement of traffic conditions using Artificial Intelligence and big data.

