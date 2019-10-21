Global Fortnite Tournaments From Super League Gaming and ggCircuit Offer $130,000 in Prizing

$130,000 in Prizing Available Starting with a Worldwide Weekend Fortnite Tournament on October 25 Followed by Eight Weeks of "Manic Mondays" Beginning October 28 at Participating Gaming Centers

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (NasdaqCM: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, and ggCircuit, a leading cloud-based software solutions company for gaming centers, today announced a global schedule of Fortnite Squads and Solo tournaments featuring Fortnite Chapter 2.



Through this first program stemming from their expanded partnership, the organizations will offer the largest activations in Super League history, with a total of $130,000 in prizing. A squads “Weekend Showdown” will begin on October 25, with $50,000 in prizing available to players in five key regions: Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America East, and North America West. Then, starting on October 28, the companies will be running weekly Fortnite solo tournaments called Manic Mondays, also across the five key regions, with $10,000 of prizing being available each week.

The Fortnite offering with ggCircuit marks Super League’s first in which mainstream competitive players will be participating from around the world, each at their local gaming centers on official Fortnite servers located in each key region. Prizing will be distributed evenly across each region, with $10,000 on the line regionally in the Weekend Showdown and $2,000 in the prize pool for each region on Manic Mondays each week.

“Super League’s mission began with the idea that competing in your favorite esport is more fun when you’re together with other gamers,” said Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer, Super League Gaming. “This first-of-its-kind program marks the beginning of taking that mission worldwide and is just the start of our commitment to help build and support local gaming center communities from New York to Berlin to Dubai and beyond.”

“To be able to offer global competitions of this nature through our center management software platform ggLeap is a dream come true,” said Zack Johnson, founder and CEO of ggCircuit. “The vision of the company when we started years ago was to build an industry leading solution for centers around the world, and it is now powerful enough to hold events on a scale unlike any other platform. With five regions now supported, we can focus our sights on adding others over the next year that will continue to make this one of the only software solutions capable of supporting truly worldwide, mass-participation, multi-location tournaments.”

Super League Gaming and ggCircuit formed a partnership in April 2019 to bring Super League esports events and leagues to gaming centers across the world through ggCircuit’s network of gaming centers. In the five ensuing months, Super League’s user base and number of markets more than doubled. Based on the growth of the programs and the overwhelming positive response from gaming center operators, the companies deepened their strategic partnership with a focus on more programming, more player benefits, and an all-new monthly subscription offering called Super League Prime, which will launch later in 2019.

Super League Prime will give players exclusive access to select events, special gamer-centric rewards and giveaways, and valuable perks that can be used at their local gaming center—all designed to make gaming together in-person the best possible experience.

About ggCircuit

ggCircuit officially started out as a grassroots movement in 2008 by a group of passionate LAN Center owners/managers that wanted to provide better management software for cybercafes, universities and LAN centers worldwide. Drawing on their collective experience as center owners since 2004, they developed a state-of-the-art software management system, ggLeap, that was not only easy and flexible for centers to use, but also delivered end-user features that kept gamers engaged, offering more benefits than they would get by playing at home. Since ggCircuit’s humble beginnings the company has evolved into a fully-fledged esports services company providing not only center management software solutions, but also rolling out a global competition and rewards system, managed esports events and tournaments and center consulting support services. As the esports scene continues to grow, ggCircuit is expanding and is positioned to iterate, improve and add services and solutions for centers, business partners and gamers across the globe. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.ggcircuit.com/ .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: SLGG) is a global leader in the mission to bring live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to the more than 2 billion everyday gamers around the world. The company operates premium city-vs-city amateur esports leagues, produces thousands of live competitive and social gaming events around the country, and publishes multiple forms of content celebrating the love of play on its websites and all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Super League’s vibrant audience of players and viewers spans age groups, skill levels and game titles, including an avid community of Minecraft players on Minehut , highly engaged viewers across one of the largest social video networks in gaming through Framerate, and local communities that have developed through partnerships with high-profile venue owners such as Topgolf, Cinemark Theatres and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants. Super League also is becoming the primary consumer-facing brand on PCs in more than 600 gaming centers around the world through a partnership with ggCircuit, giving the company a daily global footprint on a true grassroots level. With firm conviction that gaming together is more fun than gaming alone, Super League provides players with a global competitive framework and engaging content designed to foster the long-term growth of esports.

Super League Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

slg@gatewayir.com

Super League Media Contact:

Ann Kaiser

(212) 918-2029

ann@high10media.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.