Quotient Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released before market open on Monday, November 4, 2019.



Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The access code is 13695324. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com .

A replay of this conference call will be available through November 11, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13695324.

About Quotient Limited



Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Christopher Lindop, Chief Financial Officer, chris.lindop@quotientbd.com ; +41 799 61 69 38



