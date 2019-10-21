Turning Point Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, will report third quarter financial results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Nov. 4 and host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide operational updates. President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will host the call, which will include a question and answer session.



The update will be accessible via audio webcast through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com or by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 8099367. A replay will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com .

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. TPX-0022, Turning Point’s drug candidate targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring oncogenic genetic alterations in MET. Turning Point’s kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com .

Contact:

Jim Mazzola

jim.mazzola@tptherapeutics.com

858-342-8272



