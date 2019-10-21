Global $14.5Bn Wireless Testing Market by Offering, Technology, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wireless testing market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.



This research report categorizes the global wireless testing based on offering, connectivity technology, application, and geography.

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the wireless testing market and forecasts the same till 2024.



The major driving factor is the adoption of wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for wireless testing in a wide range of applications in the industrial and commercial sectors. Rising demand for fast and improved quality networks has led to an increased requirement for inspecting and testing new technologies. Pre-compliance 5G testing carried out by leading smartphone manufacturers and telecommunication service providers have led to an increase in demand for wireless testing services and equipment.



The major players in the wireless testing market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Keysight (US), Anritsu (Japan), and VIAVI Solutions (US). Several other major players in the market are DEKRA SE (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),TV NORD Group (Germany), EXFO (Canada),TV RHEINLAND (Germany),TV SD (Germany),Spirent Communications (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), Electro Magnetic Test, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Europe), Verkotan (Europe), Bluflux (US), TESTiLABS (Europe), and Elements Materials Technology (UK).



Wireless testing services market held the largest market share in 2019

The wireless testing market has been segmented into equipment and services. Based on service, the wireless testing market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced. The major objective of wireless testing services is the assessment of the quality and safety of products to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards that ensure product quality, environmental protection, and public health and safety. Moreover, they also assure customers that products tested are safe to use and sustainable as well as fulfill all performance standards. The testing of products before their deployment is essential to ensure their quality, hence the demand for wireless testing services has increased significantly.

Wi-Fi and 2G/3G/5G wireless network testing connectivity technologies are the fastest growing in the wireless testing market during the forecast period

The demand for wireless connectivity technologies is increasing, globally, owing to the proliferation of various wireless devices equipped with these technologies in healthcare, automotive, building automation, and industrial applications, among others. Wireless networks have become highly complex and heterogeneous due to the integration of multiple technologies such as 2G/3G/5G and Wi-Fi with them. The deployment of advanced technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G has highlighted the requirement for adopting wireless network testing to efficiently optimize and manage networks. Different testing equipment such as wireless network emulators offered by Keysight and AirCheck G2 wireless tester offered by NETSCOUT are used to test Wi-Fi technology. CTIA and Wi-Fi alliance collectively authorize companies involved in the testing business to perform the Wi-Fi wireless testing.

IT & telecommunication application held the largest market share in the wireless testing market in 2019

Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT & telecommunication sector. The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high-speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth. It also includes the upcoming 5G technology. Thus, demand for high-speed data transfer has led to the requirement for creating IT & telecommunication infrastructure that caters to the network requirements of advanced technologies such as LET, LTE-A, 4G, and 5G. Ongoing developments in technologies such as AI, IoT, etc. and increasing demand for wireless technologies are driving the growth of the wireless testing market in IT & telecommunication.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The growth of the wireless testing market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the smartphone market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G technology is expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M. China, Japan, and India are emerging as high growth countries in the wireless testing market due to an increase in the spending of mobile operators and rapidly growing mobile subscriber base. In Japan, the rising demand for wireless network testing is mainly attributed to the huge deployments of 4G/LTE networks.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Analysis

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Research Data

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Wireless Testing Market, 2019-2024 (USD Billion)

4.2 Market, By Offering

4.3 APAC Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Market, By Region

4.5 Market, By Application

4.6 Market, By Connectivity Technology



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing Focus on the Development of 5G Network

5.3.2 Growing Global Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets

5.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Devices

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 High Costs Associated With the Establishment of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Facilities

5.4.2 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide

5.5.2 Growing Demand for Smart Cities and Self-Driving Cars

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Long Lead Time Required for the Overseas Qualification Tests

5.6.2 Keeping Pace With Technological Advancements



6 Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Wireless Device Testing

6.2.1.1 Oscilloscopes

6.2.1.1.1 Oscilloscopes are Used for Wireless Testing of Electronic and Measuring Devices

6.2.1.2 Signal Generators

6.2.1.2.1 Signal Generators are Used in Industrial, Mechanical, and Telecommunication Sectors for Testing Applications

6.2.1.3 Spectrum Analyzers

6.2.1.3.1 Spectrum Analyzers are Connected to Wireless Devices to Analyze Electromagnetic Signals

6.2.1.4 Network Analyzers

6.2.1.4.1 Network Analyzers are Used to Test Various Electronic Components, Devices, Circuits, and Subassemblies

6.2.1.5 Others

6.2.2 Wireless Network Testing

6.2.2.1 Network Testers

6.2.2.1.1 Wi-Fi Testers and Lan Testers Allow Users to Verify Network Availability

6.2.2.2 Network Scanners

6.2.2.2.1 Increased Use of Network Scanners By Network Administrators to Verify Ip Address Documentation

6.2.2.3 OTA Testers

6.2.2.3.1 OTA Testers are Essential for Testing, Evaluating, and Certifying Wireless-Enabled Devices

6.2.2.4 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 In-House

6.3.1.1 Majority of Testing Services Carried Out By Companies are Conducted In-House

6.3.2 Outsourced

6.3.2.1 Outsourced Wireless Testing Services are Offered By Various Independent Service Providers



7 Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bluetooth

7.2.1 Bluetooth Still Remains A Reliable Industry Standard for A Number of Applications

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.3.1 Wi-Fi Converged Devices Undergo Wireless Testing to Evaluate Their Performance

7.4 Bluetooth Smart/Ble/Wlan

7.4.1 Bluetooth Smart, an Ideal Technology for IoT-Enabled Devices Due to Its Reduced Power Consumption

7.5 Global Positioning System (GPS)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

7.5.1 Rf Vector Signal Generators Used to Measure and Test GPS Signals

7.6 2G/3G

7.6.1 Rise in the Number of Subscribers Using 3G Technology Leading to Increased Network Complexity

7.7 4G/LTE

7.7.1 High Data Transfer Speed Offered By 4G/LTE Leading to Increased Adoption of This Technology Across the Globe

7.8 5G

7.8.1 Wireless Testing is Essential to Ensure Successful Launch of 5G Technology

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Use of Wire Tested Zigbee Technology in Long Battery Life, Secure Network, Low Data Rate, and High Scalability Applications



8 Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Tablets

8.2.1.1 Tablets Undergo Different Testing Procedures to Evaluate Their Performance Using Different Test Sets

8.2.2 Laptops

8.2.2.1 Laptops Undergo Wireless Testing to Evaluate Their Performance, Ease of Use, Battery Life, and Wi-Fi Connectivity

8.2.3 Smartphones

8.2.3.1 OTA Testing Plays A Crucial Role in Mobile Testing

8.2.4 Wearables

8.2.4.1 Wearables Undergo Wireless Testing to Evaluate Their Wireless Performance and Benchmark It

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Vehicle Electronics

8.3.1.1 Wireless Devices Require to Be Checked and Tested Properly Prior to Their Installation in Vehicles

8.3.2 Infotainment Systems

8.3.2.1 Infotainment Systems Undergo Wireless Testing for the Evaluation of Their Performance

8.3.3 Battery Systems

8.3.3.1 Wireless Testing of Batteries Necessary to Observe TheirCapacity Losses

8.4 It & Telecommunication

8.4.1 Routers, Hotspots, Access Points, Gateways, and Mifi

8.4.1.1 Internet-Based Speed Tests are Used to Test Routers

8.4.2 Antennas and Towers

8.4.2.1 Increase in the Number of Mobile Users Leads to Rise in Demand for Wireless Testing of Antennas and Towers

8.5 Energy & Power

8.5.1 Power Generation

8.5.1.1 Wireless Testing in Power Generation Sector Helps Clients Manage, Enhance, and Protect Their Power Generation Assets

8.5.2 Power Distribution

8.5.2.1 Power Distribution Systems Undergo Wireless Testing to Identify and Evaluate Anomalies in Them

8.5.3 Others

8.6 Medical Devices

8.6.1 Medical Equipment

8.6.1.1 Incorporation of Wireless Technology in Medical Devices Fueling Demand for Their Wireless Testing

8.6.2 Laboratory Devices

8.6.2.1 Laboratory Devices Require to Undergo Wireless Testing Prior to Their Use in Laboratories

8.7 Aerospace & Defense

8.7.1 Rise in Use of Wireless Testing to Check Different Equipment and Systems Used in Aerospace & Defense Sector

8.8 Industrial

8.8.1 Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks in Industrial Sector Leading to Increased Demand for Wireless Testing

8.9 Others



9 Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Automotive Electronics Leading to Growth of Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of Wireless Services and Products in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Mexico Holds A Small Share in Market of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Development of Smart Cities Leading to Growth of Market in UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Smart Utility and Smart City Projects to Increase the Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Germany

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.3.1 Spain has Adopted the EU Directives to Develop Certification and Testing Standards

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 Presence of Renowned Car Manufacturers in France Fueling the Adoption of Wireless Technologies in the Country

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Development of A New Wireless Network for IoT in Italy Led to the Requirement for Its Wireless Testing

9.3.6 Switzerland

9.3.6.1 A Number of Companies Provide Testing, Inspecting, and Certifying Services in Switzerland

9.3.7 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3.7.1 Massive Mimo Antenna Systems to Contribute to Fast Development of 5G Infrastructure in Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Significant Deployment of Advanced Wireless Infrastructures Leading to Growth of Market in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China is One of the Largest Markets for IT & Telecommunication Industry in APAC

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Launch of 4G and 5G to Fuel Growth of Market in India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 R&D Activities and Field Trials for 5G Technology Expected to Contribute to Growth of Market in South Korea

9.4.5 Taiwan

9.4.5.1 E&E and Wireless Testing Platform of Taiwan Used to Test Wireless Technologies

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.6.1 Australia has A Mature Regulatory Regime for ICT Products

9.4.7 Singapore

9.4.7.1 Frequency Band Fees Waiver for 5G Trials Expected to Contribute to the Adoption of 5G Network in Singapore

9.4.8 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

9.4.8.1 Fast Pace of Developments Related to 5G Network Implementation Fueling Growth of Market in Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Increased Demand for Improved Data Transfer Speed Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in South America

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.2.1 Deployment of 5G Technology Expected to Lead to Growth of Market in Middle East

9.5.3 Africa

9.5.3.1 Increase in Mobile Data Traffic Expected to Lead to Increased Requirement for Wireless Testing of Mobile Networks in Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders:

10.2.2 Innovators:

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators:

10.2.4 Emerging Companies:

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking for 2018

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies):

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies):

10.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Market

10.5 Competitive Situations and Trends:

10.5.1 Acquisitions

10.5.2 Expansions

10.5.3 Product/Service Launches and Developments

10.5.4 Agreements and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 SGS Group

11.1.2 Bureau Veritas

11.1.3 Intertek

11.1.4 DEKRA SE

11.1.5 Anritsu

11.1.6 Keysight

11.1.7 Rohde & Schwarz

11.1.8 Viavi Solutions

11.1.9 TUV NORD Group

11.1.10 EXFO

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 TUV RHEINLAND

11.2.2 TUV SUD

11.2.3 Spirent Communications

11.2.4 Eurofins Scientific

11.2.5 Electro Magnetic Test Inc.

11.3 Start-up Ecosystem

11.3.1 Gemalto N.V.

11.3.2 Verkotan

11.3.3 Bluflux

11.3.4 TESTiLABS

11.3.5 Elements Materials Technology



